Law & Order fame James Van Der Beek details his cancer battle and recovery as “hardest year of my life”

James Van Der Beek from Law & Order posted a video on Instagram on March 8, 2025, and described his recent battle with colorectal cancer.

"Today's my birthday, and it has been the hardest year of my life. I wanted to share something that I learned with y'all," he said.

After receiving a stage 3 diagnosis in November 2024, Van Der Beek faced a tumultuous year full of treatments, self-discovery, and profound changes in his role as a husband and father.

James Van Der Beek, best known for his role as Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek, appeared in Law & Order during season 13 episode 22, titled Sheltered.

In Law & Order season 13, episode 22, James Van Der Beek played Justin Lafferty, a troubled teen manipulated by a surrogate father into sniper-style shootings. The episode explored his character’s psychological struggles, showcasing Van Der Beek’s early acting growth.

What did Law & Order's James Van Der Beek say about his cancer treatment?

James Van Der Beek starred in Law & Order (Photo by Greg Doherty/WireImage)

James Van Der Beek publicly shared his experience with stage 3 colorectal cancer in November 2024. At that time, he explained how he had privately managed the diagnosis for several months before feeling compelled to speak out because a tabloid was planning to release the story first.

On March 8, 2025, on his 48th birthday, Van Der Beek shared an Instagram video titled "What Cancer Taught Me", reflecting on how the diagnosis affected his family, marriage, and self-identity.

With six children—Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah—the illness had a major effect on his family life. The treatments left him physically unable to perform basic tasks like picking up his kids or even helping around the house.

“I could no longer be a husband who was helpful to my wife” and “I could no longer be a father who could pick up his kids and put them to bed." he said.

Reflecting on these changes, he shared how painful it was to lose the ability to provide the everyday support he had always taken pride in.

For years, his identity had been centered around his roles as an actor, husband, father, and provider.

“I had to come nose to nose with death,” he said, explaining how the illness stripped him of everything that had given him a sense of purpose.

He felt the weight of this loss, especially during the times when he was isolated in an apartment, too weak to carry out simple tasks, and separated from the life he cherished.

The isolation was incredibly challenging.

He reflected, “I had to look my own mortality in the eye” and described how difficult it was to feel distant from the life he had worked so hard to build.

This experience led him to rethink his self-worth entirely.

In the same video, he explained, “I am worthy of God’s love, simply because I exist,” a realization that helped him find peace during such a difficult time.

James also expressed his frustration about having to reveal his diagnosis prematurely. He had planned to collaborate with People magazine to share his story thoughtfully, aiming to raise awareness about colorectal cancer. However, the tabloid's decision to go public first forced him to speak out.

Despite the situation, he reassured his followers, saying, “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good,” emphasizing that he was well-supported through the process.

Throughout the treatment, he struggled with being physically weakened and unable to do tasks he had once enjoyed, such as pruning trees on his property.

“I couldn’t even be a steward of the land because, at times, I was too weak to prune all the trees during the window that you’re supposed to prune them.”

His struggle to maintain his usual roles as a provider and caretaker was a significant emotional challenge during his cancer journey.

James Van Der Beek starred in Law & Order (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images For Hollywood Life)

The Law & Order actor wrapped up the video by sharing that his new perspective came from the support and prayers he received from fans and loved ones. He emphasized that everyone, including himself, deserves love simply for existing.

Law & Order season 24 episode 16, titled Folk Hero, is scheduled to air on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 8:00 PM Eastern Time on NBC.

