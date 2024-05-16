Lethally Blonde on ID: Where is Timothy Boham now?

The second episode of Lethally Blonde looks into the rise and fall of actor Timothy Boham, who ended up taking the life of Denver businessman John Paul Kelso. The 2006 murder of Kelso led to Boham's arrest from the U.S.-Mexico border in Lukeville, Arizona.

Boham had planned to rob Kelso of $400,000 for their girlfriend but had allegedly shot him accidentally during the following struggle on November 13, 2006, as per the Denver Post. The actor was charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, aggravated assault, and felony murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Timothy reportedly identifies as a woman presently and is incarcerated at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility. The episode re-aired on May 10, 2024, at 9 pm EST on Investigation.

Who was Timothy Boham? Details explored

Timothy John Boham was born on May 27, 1981, and at 21, they shot for the cover photo of LPI Media's magazine. Boham became the Freshman of the Year in 2003 through an annual survey, which was when they started gaining fame with their alias—Marcus Allen. They won the cover photo for the year as well.

Timothy Boham (Image via Colorado Department of Corrections)

Boham went on to work as an actor between 2004 and 2005. Allen appeared in multiple cover photos of magazines and then went on to feature in the November 2006 edition of Playgirl Magazine.

Why was Timothy Boham arrested?

Boham then started working with Professional Recovery Systems—a Denver-based debt collection agency. They had reportedly started having encounters with John Paul Kelso, the co-founder and president of Professional Recovery Systems with a history of bankruptcies and federal charges, from 2005.

Timothy Boham (Image via Colorado Department of Corrections)

During one such encounter on November 13, 2006, Boham planned to rob Kelso of the amount he saved in his safe to take the former's girlfriend on a trip to South America, as per The Denver Post.

Denver Detective Aaron Lopez testified during the trial saying:

“Boham went into the bathroom, came out, put a gun to his (Kelso’s) head and demanded he open his safe.”

John Paul Kelso (48) was found dead by his housekeeper at around 9 pm local time. Kelso's death was taken to be s*icide before it was ruled as a homicide. The authorities found that Boham came back multiple times to clean the crime scene. They removed fingerprints and evidence and placed Kelso's body in the bathtub of his Congress Park home.

They tracked Boham down to the Lukeville port of the U.S.-Mexican border and extradited them to Colorado. Timothy testified to misfiring John Paul Kelso and the robbery plan. They had cut open Kelso's safe with a power saw expecting to find an amount between $100,000 and $400,000 but found nothing inside.

Where is Timothy Boham now?

Timothy Boham, 28, was found guilty of first-degree murder after deliberation, aggravated assault, and felony murder. They were diagnosed with bipolar disorder and often experienced intense fits of rage.

Timothy was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole and also presently identifies as a woman. Moreover, they are held at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility, as reported by the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Timothy Boham's case has been extensively covered in Lethally Blonde.