Lizzie McGuire soundtrack: A complete guide to all the songs in the series 

Hilary Duff may be a big name in Hollywood now, but few can forget her as the iconic Lizzie McGuire in Disney Channel's hit comedy television series. The series follows the titular Lizzie McGuire as she takes on the challenges of being a teenager. Among many other teen shows, it is fair to say that this one is still among the more appealing ones.

Among many other elements, the soundtrack of the series was a particular standout, especially the theme song and the songs that were performed by Hilary Duff herself. Over the years, they have remained enduring, and it is hardly a surprise that fans still look back to the music of Lizzy McGuire.

The album consisted of a mix of great classic and contemporary songs that significantly added to the flavor of the series, making it a standout in its genre.

Without further delay, let us go over all the songs that were featured in Lizzie McGuire.

All the songs used in Lizzie McGuire

Here is a complete list of songs used in the Hilary Duff series.

I Can't Wait - Hilary Duff

Why Can't We Be Friends? - Smash Mouth

All I Can Do - Jump5

Us Against the World - Play

Irresistible - Jessica Simpson

ABC - Jackson 5

Everybody Wants Ya - S Club 7

Start the Commotion - The Wiseguys

Walk Me Home - Mandy Moore

What They Gonna Think - Fan 3

Have a Nice Life - Dana Dawson

We'll Figure It Out (Theme Song) - Angie Jaree

These played a pivotal part in the show's appeal and how it was perceived by fans. The songs also managed to add some fun appeal to the series.

What is Lizzie McGuire about?

Created by Terri Minsky, Lizzie McGuire is perhaps one of the most iconic teen comedies in the history of the Disney Channel. The show originally premiered on January 12, 2001, and ran till February 14, 2004, airing 65 episodes in between. Apart from the series, there was also a feature-length film based on the series titled The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

The series primarily followed Hilary Duff's titular character as she learned to navigate personal and social issues through her teenage years. The series also starred Lalaine, Adam Lamberg, Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd, and Robert Carradine in primary roles, besides many others throughout the years.

The synopsis for the series read:

"Lizzie McGuire, a clumsy middle school girl, navigates through teenage issues while enjoying her childhood years with genuine friends, an annoying younger brother and loving parents."

The series received two Emmy nominations during its run, and a revival was also planned with Duff reprising her role. But it was canceled in December 2020. The series was nominated and even won several other awards.

Where to watch Lizzy McGuire?

As a Disney production, the series is available to stream on Disney+, much like many other classics from the time. The series is also available for purchase on other major media platforms like Apple TV+.

For those without a subscription, an ad-supported plan for Disney+ comes for just $9.99 per month.

