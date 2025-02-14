Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103- Release date & time, where to watch, and more 

CNN is releasing a new original series, Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103, to delve into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the terrorist attack on the United States before 9/11. This four-part series by CNN will look into the December 21, 1988, bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, which led to the death of 270 people.

More than 35 years after the accident, the series will offer viewers testaments from Lockerbie residents and family members of the victims. This will follow the complex international investigation and the trial of Libyan defendants Al Ahmin Fhima and Abdelbaset Al-Megrahi, who were held responsible for it. Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 will premiere this Sunday on CNN.

Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103: Release Date and where to watch

Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 premieres with two episodes this Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 9 pm ET on CNN. The remaining two episodes will air next Sunday, February 23, 2025, at the same time. Here is a region-wise breakdown for the schedule time of the show's premiere:

Region Time Date U.S., Pacific Time (PT) 9 pm February 16, 2025 U.S. (Central Time) 8 pm February 16, 2025 U.S. (Pacific Time) 6 pm February 16, 2025 Japan (Japan Standard Time) 11 am February 16, 2025

For those without a cable connection, the series can be streamed on CNN.com, CNN-connected TV, and mobile apps live. It will also be available on-demand from the next day, Monday, February 17, 2025, on CNN.com. The streaming series is subscription based. Subscription for the same starts from $3.99 per month.

What do we know about the CNN series?

Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103 examines the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, which resulted in a death toll of 270. It features interviews with Lockerbie residents and family members of the victims of the crash who detail their personal turmoil in the face of such a tragic event that left them shocked.

Apart from testimony from family members, the series also features exclusive first-hand analysis from investigators, intelligence officers, and other key witnesses who have substantial inputs to offer regarding the event.

The series is set to also tackle the web of theories that emerged in the aftermath of the incident during the international investigation into the case. This was followed by a trial and conviction in 2000. Commenting on the series, Amy Entelis, executive vice president of talent, CNN Originals and creative development stated:

“Viewers consistently look to CNN to tell the human stories behind world-shaking events. The Lockerbie bombing commanded the world’s attention at the time, and the questions that continue to haunt the family members of the victims endure still today. This series is a stirring combination of investigative and highly emotional storytelling that CNN Original Series has come to be known for.”

Produced by Nancy Strang for Mindhouse, Poppy Dixon for Sky Studios, and Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series, Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103, is a retelling of the 1988 tragedy and the ongoing search for the answers to it.

About the Pan Am 103 bombing

The bombing of Pan Am 103 was an attack on the United States. Of the 270 people who were killed in the attack, 190 were American and the rest came from 20 other countries, including 43 passengers from the UK.

The flight was making its way from London’s Heathrow Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport when the bombing happened and the plane exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, which killed all passengers and crew on board, as well as 11 people on the ground.

Catch the CNN series to learn more about the tragic incident.

