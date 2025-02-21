Long Bright River: Release date, trailer, cast, and more

Peacock has announced that Long Bright River, its latest crime thriller series, will premiere on March 13. The show, which stars Amanda Seyfried, is based on Liz Moore’s best-selling thriller novel of the same name.

The eight-episode series will be released simultaneously. It follows the journey of Philadelphia police officer Mickey Fitzpatrick (starring Seyfried) as she patrols a neighborhood deeply affected by the opioid crisis.

When a string of murders begins, Mickey suspects that her past may be linked to the case. She is also searching for her sister, who has gone missing.

Long Bright River’s cast also includes Nicholas Pinnock, Callum Vinson, Ashleigh Cummings, and John Doman. The show is led by showrunner and co-creator Nikki Toscano.

Executive producers include Toscano, Moore, Seyfried, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Amanda Lewis, Amy Pascal, Russell Rothberg, and Hagar Ben-Asher.

Long Bright River will be released on March 13, 2025, exclusively on Peacock. All eight episodes will be available for streaming on the same day, allowing viewers to watch the series at their own pace.

Peacock is NBCUniversal’s streaming service. Viewers can subscribe to Peacock through its official website or app, which is accessible on smart TVs, mobile devices, gaming consoles, and streaming platforms like Roku, Fire TV, and Apple TV.

The service offers both free and premium subscription tiers, with original series like Long Bright River typically requiring a Peacock Premium subscription.

For viewers outside the U.S., Peacock is available in select regions, including the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy through Sky and NOW.

In other countries, Long Bright River may be accessible through local streaming partners or networks that have acquired distribution rights. International audiences should check their local streaming services or Peacock’s availability in their region for access.

Long Bright River cast and characters

1) Amanda Seyfried as Mickey Fitzpatrick

Amanda Seyfried stars as Mickey Fitzpatrick (Image via Peacock)

Seyfried takes on the lead role of Mickey Fitzpatrick, a Philadelphia police officer in a city affected by the opioid crisis. As a respected investigator, she finds herself entangled in a case that becomes increasingly personal when a series of murders shakes her neighborhood.

Seyfried, an Emmy Award-winning actress, first gained recognition for her breakout role in Mean Girls (2004) and later starred as Lilly Kane in the mystery drama Veronica Mars (2004). She has built a diverse film career with standout performances in Mamma Mia! (2008) and Les Misérables (2012).

2) Nicholas Pinnock as Truman Dawes

Nicholas Pinnock as Truman Dawes (Image via Peacock)

Pinnock takes on the role of Truman Dawes, a fellow Philadelphia police officer who works alongside Mickey Fitzpatrick as they investigate a string of murders in a community struggling with the opioid crisis. Truman uncovers the truth behind the case alongside Mickey while navigating the challenges of law enforcement in a high-risk environment.

Pinnock is a British actor and producer known for his performances in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), the psychological thriller series Fortitude (2015), and the biblical epic The Book of Clarence (2023).

3) Callum Vinson as Thomas Fitzpatrick

Callum Vinson as Thomas Fitzpatrick (Image via Peacock)

American child actor Vinson joins the leading cast of Long Bright River as Thomas Fitzpatrick, the young relative of Mickey Fitzpatrick, played by Seyfried.

Vinson is known for his work in Coup! (2023), Next Stop, Christmas (2021), and his voice role as Piglet in Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (2023) and Me & Winnie the Pooh (2023).

Here’s the rest of the supporting cast for Long Bright River.

Ashleigh Cummings

John Doman

OT The Real as Connor 'Dock' McClatchie

Patch Darragh as Sergeant Kevin Ahearn

Joe Daru as Detective Danjarat

Hannah D. Scott as Jeannie

Vaughan Reilly as Teen Kacey

Matthew Sean Blumm as Mike DiPaolo

Jillian Louis as Colleen Kelly

Michael Gaston as Daniel

James Ciccone as Pawn Shop Owner

Taylor Madeline Hand as Young Paula

Maura Day as Teen Mickey

Rob Figueroa as Officer Garcia

Evelyn Davis as Young Kacey

Lisa Harvey as Kathleen

Perry Mattfeld as Paula

Everything to know about the novel

The novel by Liz Moore is set during the opioid crisis in Philadelphia (Image via Peacock)

Peacock’s upcoming series Long Bright River is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by the author Liz Moore. The story follows two sisters who navigate the same Philadelphia streets but lead vastly different lives until one of them disappears.

Set in a neighborhood devastated by the opioid crisis, the novel explores the fractured relationship between Mickey and Kacey.

Mickey, a dedicated police officer, patrols the very streets where her sister, Kacey, struggles with addiction.

Though they are no longer in contact, Mickey remains deeply concerned about her sibling’s well-being. When Kacey goes missing amid a series of local murders, Mickey is forced to confront both her past and the dangerous mystery unfolding around her.

Long Bright River’s plot summary

While it is unclear how closely the series will follow the novel, Long Bright River centers on Seyfried’s role as Mickey Fitzpatrick, a Philadelphia police officer patrolling a neighborhood hit hard by the opioid crisis. In the trailer, Mickey and her fellow officers begin their investigation.

Here’s the trailer for Long Bright River:

The press release shares that Mickey discovers a personal connection to the crimes, where her estranged sister may be the next target. She pursues the case even though it is not officially hers to solve, putting herself at risk in the search for answers.

Don't miss Long Bright River, a new crime thriller premiering on March 13 on Peacock.

