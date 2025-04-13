Love, Death & Robots season 4: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

Love, Death & Robots is an animated anthology TV series that premiered on Netflix on March 15, 2019. Besides creating the series, Tim Miller has also executive produced it with filmmaker David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen.

The third season of the show was released on May 20, 2022. Three years later, the show returns with a fourth season, which is scheduled to be released on Netflix on May 15, 2025. The show explores a variety of genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror, and comedy.

Originally, David Fincher and Tim Miller came up with the idea of reimagining the animated film Heavy Metal. However, the idea ended up in developmental hell, where it spent 11 years before being picked up by Netflix. Since its release, it has won several Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

When will Love, Death & Robots season 4 be released?

A still from Love, Death & Robots Volume IV (Image via Netflix)

On April 8, 2025, Netflix officially announced that Love, Death & Robots Volume IV will be released on May 15, 2025, on the streaming platform. Jennifer Yuh Nelson is the supervising director of this season, just like the last three seasons. Yuh Nelson, Tim Miller, and David Fincher are directing the episodes.

Miller and Fincher have worked together previously as the former designed the opening sequences of Fincher's neo-noir mystery thriller, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

This season will contain 10 original shorts, as per Tudum by Netflix.

What is the plot of Love, Death & Robots season 4?

According to Netflix's official announcement, the upcoming season will include T. rex gladiators, scheming felines, and household appliances who need better work-life balance, among other things. A teaser trailer for season 4 was dropped on April 8, 2025.

Speaking of the new season of Netflix's Tudum, Tim Miller said:

"I try to get a mix of horror, sci-fi, and fantasy. And we work with some really f*cking fantastic writers and artists."

Love, Death & Robots is an anthology TV series, and season 4 will continue to follow the format. While the short stories are not connected to each other, season 3 made an exception by releasing the episode Three Robots: Exit Strategies, a sequel to season 1's Three Robots. Whether or not season 4 includes any such sequel is yet to be known.

How did Love, Death & Robots season 3 end?

Love, Death & Robots Volume 3 finale episode titled Jibaro was released on May 20, 2022, alongside the rest of the episodes of the season. It was the ninth episode of the season and was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alberto Mieglo.

The episode saw a deaf knight named Jibaro become infatuated with a siren, who was attracted to him because of his immunity to her call. The siren's body was wrapped in gold and jewels. Jibaro made the mistake of giving in to his greed and ripping off the precious stones and gold from her body, which resulted in the siren getting seriously injured.

The siren's blood tainted the river's water, which Jibaro had thrown her into. When he drank water from the river, he got his hearing back, only to drown himself in the same river later because he could hear the siren's call.

Love, Death & Robots season 4 will be available to stream on Netflix on May 15, 2025.

