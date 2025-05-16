Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 2 ending explained: Why did the aliens and humans go to war?

Love, Death & Robots volume 4 is the latest installment of the adult animated anthology series that premiered on Netflix on May 15, 2025. As is characteristic of the show, each episode tells a unique story that falls under one or multiple genres, including comedy, horror, science fiction, and fantasy.

Created by Tim Miller and officially produced by Blur Studios, individual episodes are created by different animation studios spread across the globe.

Disclaimer: The following article contains the author’s opinion and spoilers from Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 2.

Titled Close Encounters of the Mini Kind, Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 2 opens with a group of policemen surrounding a spaceship that appears on Earth. Three aliens emerge from it, and the one who appears to be the leader shares a message of peace.

However, without attempting to interact with them, the police open fire when they mistakenly believe their exceptionally long private to be a weapon. This triggers an alarm in the spaceship, leading the backup fleet to arrive and lay waste on the planet.

The episode is the spiritual sequel to volume 3 episode 4 in the series, Night of the Mini Dead, which ends with humans blowing up the mini earth with nuclear weapons in the face of a zombie apocalypse.

Love, Death & Robots season 4 episode 2 is written and directed by Robert Bisi and Andy Lyon, and has a runtime of 5:12 minutes, barring credit sequence.

What is the outcome of the war against aliens in Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 2?

After their emissary gets killed on Earth, the aliens send more spacecraft to beam up humans and probe them. While people panic on the streets about the end of times, one person is hilariously seen emerging from the adult store, desperately wanting to be chosen by the aliens to be probed. Meanwhile, alien troops start attacking and eliminating people.

The humans fight back, and soon it's an all-out war. When a world leader delivers a rousing speech to the military, a giant alien robot appears which lays waste to the entire area by creating a seemingly temporary and small black hole. Many such robots begin to land across the globe. Unwilling to give up, the humans take down some of them and use the alien tech to fight aliens.

Humans build a powerful weapon by combining several black hole generators to destroy an alien mothership hovering in the sky. But when they activate it, the weapon falls over and accidentally creates a black hole on Earth. Instead of just targeting the mothership, the black hole grows uncontrollably, devouring Earth, the mothership, and eventually the entire solar system—erasing it all in a quiet, sudden wisp.

How to watch Love, Death & Robots volume 4 episode 2?

All 10 episodes of Love, Death & Robots volume 4 are currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

As of January 2025, subscription plans of the platform begin at $7.99 per month, with ads. Viewers can also upgrade to the standard ad-free plan priced at $17.99 per month or the premium plan that allows 4K streaming at $24.99 per month.

