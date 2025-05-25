Marlin Wade Reese's murder: A complete timeline of events

The killing of Marlin Wade Reese in October of 2012 produced a comprehensive investigation and headline trial in Ellis County, Texas. Marlin was shot by his wife, Amy Reese, as he slept at home. The case gained notoriety after Amy forced her 12-year-old daughter into the execution plan and the cleanup after the murder.

Amy entered a plea of guilty and was handed a life term in prison. The case of Marlin Wade Reese's murder will be covered in the latest episode of Snapped. The episode will air on May 25, 2025, on Oxygen at 6 pm ET.

A detailed timeline of the major events in the murder of Marlin Wade Reese

Early family history and CPS involvement

As per the documents from Ellis County, Child Protective Services had been engaged with Amy Reese and her family since 2003, Ellis County prosecutors say. In 2009, CPS took Amy's children away from her after she physically attacked Marlin and was discovered to have abused her children.

The children were in foster care for six months before they were returned to Amy. Amy had previously been discovered to have physically abused her eldest daughter as well. This CPS history of involvement and domestic violence came into play during the trial and sentencing phase of the case.

The night of the murder: October 2012

As per the Dallas News, Amy Reese killed Marlin Wade Reese in October 2012 by shooting him twice in the head while he lay sleeping in their bed. As per court records, Amy used her 12-year-old daughter with special needs to help plan and execute the murder.

During the shooting, the couple's three children, aged 12, 8, and 4, were home inside their trailer house in Red Oak, Texas. As per the documents from Ellis County, post the shooting, Amy gathered the evidence, showered, and was getting ready to dispose of Marlin's corpse.

Attempted cover-up and evidence disposal

After committing the murder, Amy Reese tried to cover up the crime. As per the documents from Ellis County, she took her children to a Walmart in Waxahachie, Texas, to buy supplies to dispose of Marlin's body.

Amy's activities following the killing, such as cleaning up the area and attempting to purchase supplies, were used as evidence against her during her trial.

Investigation and Arrest

According to the Dallas News, law enforcement started investigating the conditions of Marlin Wade Reese's death shortly after the crime. Amy Reese's actions and words were questioned by police. At the time of the investigation, Amy had stated that she murdered Marlin to save her daughter from abuse.

The prosecutors, however, uncovered no evidence to justify these allegations. The prosecutors instead contended that Amy tended to make allegations about men within her life while planning to leave them.

Trial, Guilty Plea, and Sentencing

As per the documents from Ellis County, Amy Reese pleaded guilty to murdering Marlin Wade Reese before the start of her trial. The jury had to decide her sentence. During the trial, prosecutors offered evidence of Amy's CPS background, the circumstances of the murder, and her lack of remorse.

Witnesses also testified that Amy never expressed remorse for the effects of her actions on her husband, his family, or her children. Dallas News reported that the jury, having read the evidence, sentenced Amy Reese to life imprisonment. She will first be eligible for parole after serving at least 30 years in prison.

For more details about the events of the murder of Marlin Wade Reese, watch Snapped on Oxygen.

