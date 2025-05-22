Matt Garcia’s murder: A detailed case overview

Matt Garcia was the council member of Fairfield City, who was shot to death on September 1, 2008. At 22 years old, Garcia was the youngest member to hold the position in California.

Investigators discovered that while Matt Garcia was visiting a friend in the neighborhood of Cordelia, he was shot in the back of his head. Reportedly, a mid-sized black sedan fired multiple rounds at the victim before fleeing the scene. Garcia instantly died on the scene.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that Matt Garcia was shot due to a mistaken identity, in a drug deal of $50. The complete story of Matt Garcia is documented in the Suspicion Minds episode titled Who Killed the Councilman? The episode is set to make its release on May 24, 2025, on Investigation Discovery.

What is the story of Matt Garcia?

As per The Reporter, Matt Garcia was elected to the Fairfield City Council at the age of 21. He became the youngest member to hold the position of Councilman. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, he was known in the community for his enthusiasm and dedication to making constructive changes, including youth programs and anti-drug gang initiatives.

As reported by ABC13, it was during Labor Day weekend on September 1, 2008, when Matt Garcia went to the neighborhood of Cornelia to visit one of his friends. As per The Reporter, when authorities started investigating the culprits behind the murder, two major suspects, Gene Combs and Henry Don Williams, were named.

Upon interrogation, Gene Combs revealed that they needed to deal with a drug dealer. Hence, Combs, along with the second suspect Henry Don Williams, took a drive to the Cornelian neighbourhood, where the Who Killed the Councilman? on ID subject Matt Garcia, was visiting one of his friends.

Reportedly, another woman named Nicole Stewart was accompanying them on the journey but was not charged. The Who Killed the Councilman? on ID culprits mistook Garcia to be the drug dealer, and shot him multiple times.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the death of Garcia became a major tragic event in the Fairfield City community. During the investigation, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger offered a sum of $50,000 reward for anyone providing information to catch the culprit. Fairfield Mayor Harry Prince sent his condolences on the tragic death and praised his dedication to the service.

A civil lawsuit was filed against the show Who Killed the Councilman? on ID

As reported by Find Law, it was in July 2010, when Terese Courtemanche, the Garcias' mother, filed a $16 million civil lawsuit against the Who Killed the Councilman? on ID culprits, including Gene Allen Combs, Henry Don Williams, and Nicole Stewart.

Reportedly, a sum of $10 million was sought for the damages, added to the funeral expenses, future financial contributions to the family members, and the loss of companionship. In the lawsuit, Terese also stated that any additional revenue generated would be donated to the Matt Garcia Foundation.

What happened to the Who Killed the Councilman? on ID culprits

As reported by ABC 7 San Francisco, Henry Don Williams was identified as the prime suspect behind the murder. It was on July 19, 2010, when Williams was sentenced to 50 years of imprisonment. Prosecutors reported that Matt Garcia was mistaken to be a methamphetamine drug dealer, whom they owed $50.

As reported by SF GATE, the second culprit, Gene Allen Combs, was found guilty of second-degree murder. Prosecutors argued that Combs was present during the murder and had provided Williams with the firearms for the shooting. It was in September 2010 when he was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

