"Maybe we'll go to a night shift" — The Pitt showrunner gives positive update on expanding the series

The Pitt is a medical drama series on Max that develops in real-time and spans a single 15-hour shift in the emergency department. Developed by writer and producer R. Scott Gemmill and featuring actor and producer Noah Wyle as Dr. Robby, the show seeks to realistically depict the pressures of a trauma center's work environment.

Ad

The show premiered in January 2025 and was renewed for a second season shortly after due to strong viewership and critical attention. Season 2 is set ten months later, during the Fourth of July weekend, and will again follow a real-time format over a 15-hour day shift.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on April 10, 2025, showrunner R. Scott Gemmill was asked about the show's future. He responded:

"We're going to stick with the day shift next season just for a number of reasons. Eventually, maybe we'll go to a night shift, but that would be down the line. We may see some new people."

Ad

Trending

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Showrunner's perspective on the future of The Pitt

A still from The Pitt (Image via Youtube/@Max)

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Gemmill spoke of the reality of scheduling in the life of a hospital, how it makes its way onto The Pitt, and how it impacts character appearances there.

Ad

"Not everyone works the same shift every week, so we may see some new people and some others who we've come to know might not be working that shift, but it doesn't mean they're gone for good," he said.

Gemmill added that the cast might change in subsequent seasons. This aligns with the typical turnover of employees in hospital settings, where change is a regular activity.

Ad

"We may see some new people. I think that's the nature of the hospital, that there are always people that come and go. We'll see some of the regulars and we'll probably introduce some new people as well," he added.

The current state of The Pitt

Ad

The Pitt season 1 premiered on Max on January 9, 2025, and became one of the platform's top five biggest original series debuts. It was critically acclaimed, with a 94% critics' and 82% viewers' score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series is characterized by its realist approach, depicting an emergency room environment's hectic and constant activity. Medical professionals have applauded the series' realistic portrayal of the practical procedures and emotional burdens healthcare workers face during these situations.

Ad

The incorporation of genuine medical consultants in the production of the series has also been cited as the factor behind the authenticity of the series. Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in January 2026.

The upcoming season will continue the real-time format, focusing on a single 15-hour ER shift. It aims to delve deeper into character development and the complexities of hospital life rather than relying on high-stakes catastrophes.

An overview of The Pitt season 1

Ad

Season 1 of The Pitt takes place entirely within a single 15-hour day shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. The series follows Dr. Robby Robinavitch (Noah Wyle), an experienced ER physician, as he navigates an intense and emotionally charged shift alongside a diverse team of doctors, nurses, and residents.

The team deals with ongoing emergencies throughout the entire series of episodes, including minor injuries and extensive trauma cases. The show's real-time structure highlights the unforgiving pace and additive stresses of the emergency medical environment.

Ad

Personal conflicts and internal traumas, including Robby's mourning of a mentor and a colleague's hidden addiction, occur under the time pressures of the clinical context.

The year concludes with a mass-casualty scenario that tests the team's unity and Robby's leadership. At the end of the shift, many character arcs are left wide open, paving the way for staffing and interpersonal changes in the following year.

All episodes of The Pitt season 1 can be streamed on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Zain Ul Abedin Muhammad Zain-Ul-Abedin is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. A graduate with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) degree, he began his journey as a content writer during his undergraduate years.



With certified training in Content Marketing and Advertising from the government platform e-Rozgaar, he worked at Celeb Tattler for over one year, and at Sports World News for another year before transitioning to his current role. As a skilled writer covering the entertainment industry, he prioritizes thorough research backed by verifiable sources, and upholds ethical journalism. He enjoys how entertainment reporting blends culture, creativity, and community, fostering a transcontinental synthesis of diverse voices.



When not working, he enjoys researching on a wide range of topics, seeking to refine his skills and expand his epistemic base. He also likes to spend time tending to animals, and play a range of games, which serve a dual purpose of offering a fun escape and sharpening his strategic thinking and problem-solving skills. His favorite celebrity is Tom Cruise, whom he admires for his dedication to performing his own stunts, alongside his adaptability and compelling screen presence. Know More