Mayor of Kingstown season 4 release date, cast details, where to watch, and other latest updates so far

In October 2025, Paramount+ will bring back Mayor of Kingstown season 4. As the McLusky family continues to navigate the criminal underworld of Kingstown, Michigan, fans of the gritty crime thriller can expect more intense drama. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon made the show, which looks at crime, corruption, and the prison industrial complex. The story of Mayor of Kingstown is set in a fictional city and follows Mike McLusky, played by Jeremy Renner, as he tries to keep control in a town full of gangs, police, and prisons. Mike's role is to maintain peace among these groups so chaos doesn't erupt. The show explores complex social issues and highlights how difficult and violent it is to battle for power within Kingstown's ecosystem.The cast will feature a mix of familiar faces and newcomers. Jeremy Renner will reprise his role as Mike McLusky, leading the charge in the ongoing battle for power and control in Kingstown. New people joining the cast this season include Edie Falco, Lennie James, and Laura Benanti, among others.Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is releasing in October 2025Fans of Mayor of Kingstown are looking forward to the fourth season. Paramount+ has said that the show will come back in October 2025. This comes after the shocking and dramatic events that ended season 3.It is never too easy to present corruption and violence compiled in a show, as well as Mike McLusky's ongoing fight to keep things in order in the middle of the chaos. However, Mayor of Kingstown does this effortlessly. Fans can expect this powerful story to continue, as Mike's choices have left a hole in the town's power structure.Mayor of Kingstown season 4 is expected to have a total of 10 episodes. Next season, the McLusky family will have to deal with new problems. For example, Mike will have to deal with the power vacuum left by the Russian mafia's fall.Mike has to deal with the consequences of his own choices while also dealing with these new threats. The McLusky family's problems are still going on, and Mike's past actions may come back to haunt him.New characters, such as Edie Falco's Nina Hobbs and Lennie James' Frank Moses, will change the already complicated relationships in Kingstown. The fights for power between criminals, police, and prison officials will keep getting worse, making things even more dangerous for everyone involved. The season will have tense standoffs, shocking betrayals, and moral problems.Cast of Mayor of Kingstown season 4A still from Mayor of Kingstown (Image via Paramount+)There will be a mix of old and new characters in Mayor of Kingstown season 4. Jeremy Renner will play Mike McLusky again. He is the main character who helps Kingstown's power struggles.Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson, Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin &quot;Bunny&quot; Washington, and Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky are all back with him. These characters who are coming back will keep going through the dangerous and unstable world of Kingstown.Along with the returning cast, season 4 will add new cast members who will change the way the show works. Edie Falco, who is best known for her roles in The Sopranos and Nurse Jackie, will play Nina Hobbs, the new warden of Anchor Bay Prison.Frank Moses is a well-known gangster with ties to the town's criminal underworld. Lennie James, who is best known for his role in The Walking Dead, will play him. Laura Benanti, who was in The Gilded Age, will play Cindy Stephens, a new corrections officer at Anchor Bay.Production and direction of the Mayor of Kingstown season 4A still from Mayor of Kingstown (Image via Paramount+)Mayor of Kingstown season 4, like its predecessors, is directed by Taylor Sheridan, the creator behind Yellowstone. The production quality remains top-notch, capturing the gritty atmosphere of Kingstown while exploring the dark underbelly of the American prison system.Sheridan's signature storytelling style, focusing on complex characters and morally grey areas, continues to be evident. As the series has evolved, the stakes have only gotten higher, with each season introducing new characters and plot twists that deepen the show’s themes.Filming for season 4 has already wrapped, and the series is anticipated to be released in the latter half of 2025. With Sheridan as a director, fans can expect season 4 to be just as gripping, if not more so, than its predecessors.Season 4 will start where season 3 left off, with Mike McLusky successfully dealing with the Russian mafia but leaving a power vacuum in Kingstown.Mayor of Kingstown season 4 will be available to stream on Paramount+.