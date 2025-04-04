Menachem Stark's murder: A full timeline of events 

Menachem Stark, a 39-year-old Hasidic real estate developer, was kidnapped and murdered in January 2014. His case attracted significant interest due to its complexity and the different theories regarding his business ventures and indebtedness.

Stark's corpse was found burning in a dumpster in Great Neck, Long Island, after he was kidnapped while walking outside his office in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The investigation led to the arrest and conviction of four cousins, who were charged with a botched kidnapping plot.

The case of Menachem Stark's murder is being covered in this week's installment of New York Homicide on April 5, 2025, on Oxygen. The episode delves into the emotionalities and tragic events involved in his death.

Timeline of events of Menachem Stark's murder

January 2, 2014: Kidnapping

According to BKMAG, Menachem Stark was abducted outside his real estate office at Rutledge Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in the middle of a snowstorm. The abduction took place at around 11:45 p.m.

CCTV footage indicated that Stark fought with his abductors for approximately five minutes before being pushed into a white minivan. The abductors were said to have been waiting for Stark, suggesting a premeditated operation.

January 3, 2014: Discovery of the Body

The next day, as BKMAG reported, Stark's charred body was found by a gas station worker in a dumpster in Great Neck, Long Island. NBC New York reported that the cause of death was found to be asphyxia due to suffocation. The finding initiated an intensive investigation into Stark's murder.

January 8, 2014: Surveillance footage released

According to BKMAG, the NYPD released surveillance video of suspects lingering outside Stark's office close to six and a half hours before the kidnapping. The video gave investigators critical evidence and allowed them to reconstruct the scenario before the crime.

January 12, 2014: Cellphone found hidden

According to BKMAG, a concealed cellphone containing a GPS unit was discovered stuck to the undercarriage of Stark's vehicle on January 12. This unit monitored Stark's movements, again suggesting that the kidnapping was planned.

January 15, 2014: Van located

According to BKMAG, police found a van that fit the description of the van utilized in the kidnapping on a Brownsville street on January 15. This van would go on to provide crucial evidence, including DNA and blood from Stark.

January 21/January 23, 2014: Financial investigation

According to BKMAG, an inquiry on a case of bankruptcy showed that $1.7 million had been removed unscrupulously from an account held by Stark and his partner, Israel Perlmutter. This fiscal aberration brought attention to Stark's intricate business relationships and motives for committing the crime.

January 29, 2014: Evidence found in the van

According to BKMAG, evidence of blood and DNA belonging to Menachem Stark was collected from the van found on January 15. This forensic matter directly implicated Stark's murder on the van.

March 6, 2014: Stark's Financial Crisis Exposed

According to BKMAG, Menachem Stark reportedly withdrew almost $3.6 million from his company to settle debts. This disclosed further the financial stresses Stark was under, which might have brought about the motive for his murder.

April 2014: Arrests and Confessions

According to The Algemeiner, in April 2014, suspect Kendal Felix confessed to involvement in the crime and named others, according to reports. Erskin Felix, an employee of Stark, was revealed to be the mastermind of the kidnapping scheme. He recruited his cousins to assist him in kidnapping Stark to collect ransom money, saying Stark owed him money.

May 2014: Indictments

According to BKMAG, Kendal Felix was charged with crimes surrounding the murder in May 2014. This was an important step in legal action against participants in Menachem Stark's murder.

Later in 2014: Convictions and sentencing

According to NBC New York, Erskin Felix was convicted of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree murder, and tampering with evidence, for a sentence of 24 years to life. The remaining suspects were also charged with numerous crimes for their roles in the murder.

Watch the latest episode of New York Homicide on April 5, 2025, on Oxygen for more details surrounding Stark's murder.

