Michael Lohan net worth: Fortune explored as Lindsay Lohan's father is arrested over assault in estranged wife

Singer and actress Lindsay Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, was recently taken into custody after allegedly assaulting his wife, Kate Major. As reported by Cover Media, a charge of violence against the family has been imposed on Michael following the incident on February 21, 2025.

Ad

Lindsay has not publicly responded to her father's legal troubles. Michael Lohan, a popular face on television, has an estimated net worth of $50,000, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Speaking to People magazine, the Harris County Sheriff's Office revealed that authorities responded to a 911 call in which Kate claimed that Michael was allegedly following her after she went for a medical appointment. She stated that he saw her in the building's parking area.

Ad

Trending

Upon arriving at the scene, a female officer reportedly noticed a bruise on Kate, who also told deputies that a few days ago, Michael had allegedly flipped her out of a chair at her house. Michael Lohan was arrested that same day.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While many details about Michael and Kate's relationship remain unknown, the pair got engaged in 2010. At the time, Lohan spoke to People magazine about Major, saying:

"I'm ecstatic. I've never met anyone who's been there for me like Kate. She's always been there for me. The one thing about Kate is that she doesn't come with baggage."

The pair exchanged vows around four years later. However, the relationship was tumultuous, including an incident in 2015 when Michael accused Kate of cheating on him. According to Page Six, Kate allegedly attacked Michael, which led to her arrest. The couple eventually divorced in 2018.

Ad

Michael Lohan's net worth explored: Films and TV shows

The Syosset, New York native has been active as an actor for more than ten years, working on many successful projects. Michael has frequently portrayed minor roles on television. However, he is mostly known for appearing on shows like Family Therapy with Dr. Jean, where he was featured in multiple episodes.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michael Lohan has faced various legal issues from a young age. He was once under investigation for insider trading after joining the commodity trading floor on Wall Street.

Ad

A report by Vertava Health stated that Michael struggled with cocaine addiction in the past, which began when he started having it while going out with his colleagues on Wall Street. In 1990, he was sentenced to three years in prison for contempt of court.

Ad

Michael Lohan has also opened up on his family issues. In an interview with Vertava Health, he said that he never shared a close relationship with his two brothers-in-law, as they reportedly tried to profit from his daughter Lindsay Lohan's successful acting career.

Although there are no details available on how Michael entered the entertainment industry, he was first seen in a film, Horrorween, in 2008. Following his debut, Michael was continuously cast in many other projects.

Ad

Lohan also expanded his career to the small screen, gaining recognition for appearances on shows such as Larry King Live, Judge Alex, Trisha, ABC News Nightline, Hannity, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. He has two more films in his credits, The Deel To Hell and Wanna Be Me!.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback