Michael Munson, a 32-year-old aspiring rapper from Grand Rapids, Michigan, was shot on September 6, 2024, near Turner Avenue NW and 10th Street NW. He was found in his car with a chest wound and died five days later in the hospital. As of May 2025, no one has been arrested.

Investigators found money and drugs in his car, suggesting a possible robbery or drug-related motive. Witnesses saw a grey Dodge Charger speeding away, which was later linked to another shooting.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) continues to ask for public tips, and the case is covered in the Investigation Discovery show All Access PD: Grand Rapids to prompt new information. The episode titled Tethered, will air on May 20, 2025, at 10:00 PM Eastern Time on Investigation Discovery. It is also available to stream on Max the following day.

Michael Munson's murder: A complete timeline of events

September 6, 2024

Approximately 1:00 PM:

As per Fox 17, a 32-year-old would-be rapper, Michael Munson, was shot in his vehicle along Turner Avenue NW and 10th Street NW in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The shooting takes place in full daylight, and Munson's car collides at a residential intersection after being shot.

Moments after the shooting:

Eyewitnesses describe a grey Dodge Charger speeding away from the scene. It would become one of the main targets of the investigation later on, as it was also used in another shooting that evening, as per Fox 17.

Police and Medical Response:

Arriving first responders encounter Munson, who is alive but gravely injured by a gunshot to the chest. He is rushed to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital.

Scene Investigation:

As per the reports, police search Munson's vehicle and find an unspecified quantity of money and drugs, indicating a potential robbery or narcotics motive. Shell casings are gathered, and police canvass the neighborhood for witnesses and look at home security tapes.

September 6–11, 2024

Hospitalization:

As per Fox 17, Munson spent five days in the hospital in critical condition after the shooting. The Grand Rapids Police Department's Major Case Unit gets started on an investigation, and they look into the potential motive and the grey Dodge Charger that was reported to have fled the scene.

Crime scene (Representative Photo by pexels )

September 11, 2024

Munson's Death:

As per Fox 17, Michael Munson succumbed to his injuries at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital. The Kent County Medical Examiner declares his death a homicide due to gunshot wounds.

September 2024 – May 2025

Investigation Developments:

As per Fox 17, police are still investigating, but are hampered by minimal witness cooperation. One bystander can give a general description of the attire the suspect was wearing. There are no arrests and no recovery of the weapon used in the murder.

Community and Police Response:

Detective Kathleen Roszkowski and the Grand Rapids Police Department again appeal to anyone with information to contact them, stressing that even small details are critical. Tips are requested through Silent Observer West Michigan.

Media coverage (Representative Photo by pexels )

May 20, 2025

Media Coverage:

The case is highlighted in episode 8, season 1 of All Access PD: Grand Rapids, named Tethered, which is broadcast on Investigation Discovery at 10:00 PM Eastern Time. The episode is designed to raise public consciousness and create new leads for the cold case.

Ongoing (as of May 21, 2025)

Case Status:

Michael Munson's murder is still unsolved. Police are still asking for the public's help, and the case is still open.

For more details about Michael Munson, watch All Access PD: Grand Rapids.

