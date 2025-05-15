Mindy Morgenstern's murder: A complete timeline of events

Mindy Morgenstern was murdered on September 13, 2006. The investigation quickly focused on Moe Gibbs, her neighbor. His DNA was found under her fingernails, suggesting a struggle. Although other DNA found at the scene did not match Gibbs, he was arrested and tried. His first trial ended with a hung jury. He was convicted in a second trial in 2007.

The case has been widely discussed due to the nature of the forensic evidence and the way the trials were handled. Mindy Morgenstern’s death remains a case studied for its legal and investigative complexities.

The Mindy Morgenstern case is featured in Dateline NBC Season 31, Episode 18, Who Killed Mindy Morgenstern?, which originally aired February 10, 2023. A new broadcast of this episode is scheduled for Friday, May 16, 2025, at 9/8c on NBC.

A detailed timeline of events in the Mindy Morgenstern case, based on court documents and reports

September 13, 2006 – Discovery of the crime

On the day of the murder, Mindy Morgenstern was last seen at 12:23 p.m. logging off a computer at Valley City State University, according to the North Dakota Supreme Court. Her apartment was only a few minutes away. A friend tried calling her at 12:47 p.m., but there was no answer. Concerned, two friends, Toni Baumann and Danielle Holmstrom, went to her apartment around 9:00 p.m.

They found her dead just inside the front door. As reported by the North Dakota Supreme Court, Mindy Morgenstern's throat had been slit, and a cloth belt was tied around her neck. Investigators found two kitchen knives nearby. Pine Sol cleaning liquid had been poured on her body, possibly to destroy evidence.

September 14–20, 2006 – Initial investigation and arrest

Investigators found no signs of forced entry and no eyewitnesses. According to the North Dakota Supreme Court, the cause of death was a cut to the neck and asphyxiation. Forensic teams collected DNA from the knives, gloves found at the scene, a hair in Mindy Morgenstern’s hand, and from under her fingernails.

DNA from the gloves and knives did not match Moe Gibbs. The hair in Morgenstern’s hand also did not match him, according to the North Dakota Supreme Court. However, DNA under her left-hand fingernails matched Gibbs. The same source noted that this level of DNA was consistent with a struggle. There was also DNA found on Mindy Morgenstern's shirt that did not rule Gibbs out.

Gibbs, who lived in the same building, was interviewed by police. He said he had dropped his wife off at work at 12:20–12:30 p.m. and received a message from her at 12:33 p.m. asking for a drink. He brought it to her a few minutes later.

Expand Tweet

Investigators found that between 12:34 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., there was no phone or internet activity from Gibbs, which was unusual for him, as per the North Dakota Supreme Court. He had a gouge on his left hand and a scratch on his right. He said the injuries were unrelated to the murder. On September 20, 2006, Gibbs was arrested and charged with murder, as per the North Dakota Supreme Court.

2007 – Trials and verdict

Due to media attention, the trial was moved to Minot. In the first trial, the jury could not reach a unanimous decision (North Dakota Supreme Court). The defense argued that the DNA could have been transferred indirectly. They also pointed out that unknown male DNA was found at the scene, and the hair in the victim’s hand did not belong to Gibbs.

The prosecution focused on the DNA under the fingernails and Gibbs’ unexplained absence during the time of the crime (North Dakota Supreme Court).

A second trial was held in Bismarck in late 2007. This time, Gibbs was found guilty. The jury was convinced by the DNA under the fingernails and other circumstantial evidence, such as his injuries and location near the victim (North Dakota Supreme Court).

Post-trial developments

After the trial, Gibbs requested a new trial, but the court denied his motion (North Dakota Supreme Court). Some legal experts questioned the use of the full interrogation video during the second trial, which included unrelated accusations, as per the reports. The presence of unidentified DNA at the scene has continued to be a topic of discussion.

The case received media coverage from sources such as NBC’s Dateline (NBC News) and was featured in crime documentaries and podcasts (Investigation Discovery).

Watch Dateline NBC for more details on the Mindy Morgenstern case.

