Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

Miss Scarlet season 5, episode 4, titled The Deal, will premiere on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8 PM ET on PBS. In this episode, Eliza will take on a missing persons case, while Patrick Nash will get out of prison early, but only if he completes a nearly impossible task to stay free.

This season, Eliza’s detective agency is doing well, but her personal life is more complicated. The Duke is still in New York, and she faces a tough decision about their future. Meanwhile, a new Detective Inspector, Alexander Blake, joins Scotland Yard, and Eliza must work with him to keep her police connections. Can she balance it all?

Throughout Season 5, Eliza has been handling both professional success and personal struggles. With the Duke away, she has had to adjust to working with Detective Inspector Blake. At the same time, Ivy’s new job at Scotland Yard has created tension, and Eliza has recently uncovered a newspaper scam in a murder case.

When will Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 4 air?

Miss Scarlet season 5, episode 4 will air on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at 8 PM ET on PBS as part of the Masterpiece Mystery! series. In this episode, Eliza takes on a high-profile murder case while dealing with challenges at Scotland Yard. With new obstacles ahead, fans can look forward to another exciting mystery.

Where to watch Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 4?

Fans can watch Miss Scarlet season 5, episode 4 on PBS and Amazon Prime Video. PBS offers the show for free on its website and app, but some episodes need a PBS Passport membership, which the viewers can get by donating at least $5 per month. The viewers can also stream the series on Amazon Prime Video with a Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

What to expect from Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 4?

In The Deal, Eliza gets involved in an investigation where a missing persons case connects her to Patrick Nash, a convict who is just released from prison. But Patrick's freedom comes with a catch as he must complete a nearly impossible task to stay out. Meanwhile, Ivy’s job success creates problems for her wedding plans, leading to personal struggles.

Elsewhere, Eliza’s relationship with Detective Inspector Alexander Blake continues to develop, possibly hinting at romance. With mystery, personal challenges, and unexpected twists, this episode promises to keep viewers on edge.

A recap of episode 3 before Miss Scarlet season 5 episode 4 arrives

In episode 3 titled The Thames Reaper, Eliza investigated a case about a supposed serial killer returning to London. However, she soon discovered that the killer was just a made-up story designed to sell newspapers. The real mastermind, journalist Bailey, worked with Caleb Hunt, who secretly shared information about random drownings.

When Caleb threatened to reveal the truth, Bailey killed him and made it look like another Reaper murder. Meanwhile, Ivy’s new job at Scotland Yard created tension in her relationships, and Eliza’s interactions with Detective Inspector Blake suggested a possible change in their dynamic.

With Bailey arrested, the mystery was solved but new challenges were ahead. In Episode 4, Eliza will take on another difficult case, pushing her detective skills and personal strength to the limit.

