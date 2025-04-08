Molly Watson’s murder: A complete timeline of events

Molly Watson's death is a sad story that occurred just days after her wedding day. On April 27, 2018, Watson's lifeless body was discovered along a creek bed in a rural part of Monroe County, Missouri. She had been shot in the back of her head from a close range.

Molly Watson was murdered by her fiancé, James Addie. Addie was married and had been living a secret life. He was implicated in murdering Watson to avoid others finding out that he had a mistress.

The murder case of Molly Watson is the subject of an episode of ABC's Bad Romance: A special edition of 20/20. The episode features the tale of James Addie's double life and his conviction for the murder of Molly Watson. It will be airing on April 8, 2025 on ABC.

The case of Molly Watson: A timeline of events

Early Relationship and Engagement

2009-2011: Molly Watson and James Addie started dating after being employed at a state prison. Watson thought that Addie was divorcing his wife, and it was to be finalized shortly (according to ABC News).

2017-2018: Watson asked Addie to marry him, and they were going to have the wedding on April 29, 2018. Preparations for the wedding were in motion, with proof of their forthcoming wedding in Watson's residence, such as wedding artifacts and a marriage certificate in her vehicle (as reported by ABC News).

The Murder

April 27, 2018: Watson's body was found by a driver, Glen McSparren, on the side of the road along Route M and Highway 151 outside Middle Grove, Missouri. She had been shot in the back of the head at close range (as per ABC News).

April 27, 2018 (Evening): Police started investigating the crime scene, discovering a single tire print and a t-shirt with Watson's DNA and gunshot residue. The autopsy showed an entrance wound but no exit wound, and the projectile was found in Watson's skull (as per Heavy).

Investigation

April 2018: Police investigation centered on Addie based on his motive and opportunity. Cell phone records and witness testimony put Addie at the crime scene during the time of the order (as quoted by ABC News).

2018-2020: Some of the most compelling evidence was a t-shirt created by Addie's daughter, Emma, that was discovered close to the crime scene with Watson's DNA and gunshot residue. Tire tracks at the crime scene matched Addie's vehicle (according to Court TV).

Trial and conviction

April 2021: The trial commenced, with prosecutors calling 18 witnesses, including Addie's ex-wife and daughter. The defense pleaded reasonable doubt but failed to make a case (as detailed by Court TV).

April 2021: The jury found Addie guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He received life without parole on the murder charge, and the jury stipulated that he receive a maximum sentence of 20 years for armed criminal action (according to Court TV).

Aftermath

April 2021: Addie was sentenced to life without parole plus 10 years in July (reported by Heavy). The sentence was handed down on what would have been the couple's third anniversary of marriage. The trial had a deep effect on both families, with Melanie Addie testifying against her former husband and stating that she believed in his ability to murder (as stated by ABC News).

