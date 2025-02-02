"Mother is serving"—Internet reacts to photo of Georgia behind bars in Ginny & Georgia season 3

On January 31, 2025, Netflix dropped the first-look photos for Ginny & Georgia season 3. One particular image depicts Georgia Miller, played by Brianne Howey, behind bars, hinting at the continuation of her legal troubles from the season 2 finale. It has drawn significant attention from the show fans online.

Alongside this image, Netflix's official X account has shared another still featuring Austin and Ginny in the courtroom. The caption reads:

"Ginny & Georgia is back! Here’s your first look at Season 3, premiering June 5. #NextOnNetflix"

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans have immediately started speculating about Georgia’s fate in Ginny & Georgia season 3.

"Mother is serving," one user wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"Georgia still managing to look stunning even in jail," a comment read.

"She's beating that case," added another person.

While some netizens find the contrast between Georgia’s arrest and her family’s courtroom presence amusing, others appreciate her commanding presence and resilience.

"Her in jail on one pic and the family watching in another being the promo is so f**king funny idk why it just is," another fan tweeted.

"Georgia always serving," a fan stated.

"Finally!!!! Our idol queen is baaaaack! So excited," a netizen posted.

The buzz surrounding Georgia's fate has only grown since the release of the teaser images. Many fans believe that the upcoming season will take an unpredictable turn, given how season 2 ended.

Some users have pointed out that while Georgia is behind bars, other characters appear to be continuing their lives as normal, making for an interesting narrative shift for Ginny & Georgia season 3.

Ginny & Georgia season 3: Cast and release date

The actors of Ginny & Georgia season 3, comprising Sara Waisglass, Chelsea Clark, Felix Mallard, Antonia Gentry, and Katie Douglas, are seen during the table read. (Image via Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia season 3 will premiere on June 5, 2025. Announcing the official release date, the series creator Sarah Lampert expressed her excitement and told Netflix Tudum on January 31, 2025:

"The fans have been so patient, I cannot wait for them to see season 3."

She also emphasized that filming for the new season "blew up our world."

The main cast members will return, including Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, and Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller. Felix Mallard will reprise his role as Marcus Baker, alongside Sara Waisglass as Maxine Baker and Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph.

Sarah Glinski, the new showrunner and executive producer for season 3, stated:

"The cornerstone of the series is the relationship between our titular mother and daughter. It’s incredibly complex, filled with lots of love but also lots of pain. This season, we’ll see it evolve in unexpected ways. These women don’t start and end the season the same people."

The season will also focus on other relationships, both familiar and new. Ty Doran (Manifest) and Noah Lamanna (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) will join the cast in recurring roles.

Production for Ginny & Georgia season 3 took place in Toronto, starting in April 2024 and wrapping in August 2024. Reflecting on the filming experience, Brianne Howey told Netflix Tudum:

"We’re trying to take a lot of pictures, and I know in my heart that we have an amazing season ahead of us. Everyone’s worked so hard, and the scripts are so good, and we’re just so proud."

What to expect from Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Austin and Ginny, played by Diesel La Torraca and Antonia Gentry, look on during a tense courtroom scene in Ginny & Georgia season 3. (Image via Instagram/@briannehowey)

According to reports from Entertainment Weekly, published on January 31, 2025, the upcoming season will explore the aftermath of Georgia's arrest and how it affects her relationship with her children, Ginny and Austin.

The newly released photos hint at a legal battle, with courtroom scenes featuring the Miller family. While the plot details remain under wraps, early promotional materials suggest a more emotional storyline than in previous seasons.

The stakes appear to be even higher, with showrunner Sarah Lampert stating in the same interview with Netflix Tudum:

"The characters were pushed to new places, and the actors delivered performances that shook me to my core."

Numerous fans are wondering if Georgia’s hidden truths will ultimately confront her, with some thinking this could be the season she can’t evade the repercussions of her history any longer.

In the meantime, the dynamic between Ginny (portrayed by Antonia Gentry) and Marcus (played by Felix Mallard) continues to be a major point of conversation. Although Georgia's legal issues are central, the changing dynamics among the characters will remain essential to the season’s storyline.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback