Murder in the Heartland on ID: What happened to Tiffanie Adams?

Murder In The Heartland episode titled A Killer Step focuses on the brutal murder of a mother, Tiffanie Adams, and her unborn child in 2014. Episode 16 of season 6 will air on May 15, 2024, at 9 pm EST on Investigation Discovery.

The official synopsis reads:

"Tiffanie Adams is expecting her first child but disappears from her home in Sullivan, Indiana. As police desperately search for answers, they stumble upon dark secrets surrounding the men in her life."

The disappearance of Tiffanie Adams in 2014 led to a large-scale manhunt for her before she was found dead 55 days later. As stated on FindLaw by Thomson Reuters, the 20-year-old Tiffanie had been eight months pregnant with Brynsten Edward Adams. She was last seen on November 5, 2014, when she had stepped out of her father's home.

Tiffanie's decomposed remains were reportedly found in a cornfield and the cause of death was determined to be ligature strangulation. The investigations subsequently led to her stepbrother, Brian Orr.

Who was Tiffanie Adams? Details explored

Tiffanie Renee Adams was born to Christina Orr on June 7, 1994, in Terre Haute, Indiana. Tiffanie grew up with her stepfather, Bruce Adams, who had assumed her responsibility and thus, took the place of her biological father. Christina then went on to marry Brian Orr.

Tiffanie Adams was 20 years old and eight months pregnant with Brynsten Edward Adams when she was seen for the last time. While Tiffanie reportedly lived with her boyfriend, Donnie Barron, Tiffanie conceived her unborn child with her ex-boyfriend, Paul Artem McHenry.

According to court documents, Tiffanie had been living in Vincennes with Donnie Barron at the time of her murder. While Tiffanie was close to Bruce, Christina and Brian shared an alleged strained relationship with him.

What happened to Tiffanie Adams?

As stated on FindLaw, Tiffanie's father, Bruce Adams, picked Tiffanie and Donnie up from Vincennes and drove them to his house in Sullivan on November 5, 2014. Tiffanie wanted to ask around the block for baby clothes.

While Bruce was out on an errand, Tiffanie informed Donnie that she would visit her mother, who lived in the same block, for some prescription pain pills which she was allegedly addicted to.

Donnie had called Tiffanie through Bruce's landline number but failed to reach her. According to court documents, Bruce received three phone calls from Tiffanie's cellphone around 1:00 p.m. local time. During the last call, Bruce alleged that he had heard Tiffanie's voice amidst commotion and another man's voice.

Tiffanie Adams was reported missing on November 7, 2014, and a manhunt for her ensued with the help of the local law enforcement officers. Tiffanie's mother, Christina, allegedly expected her to return home around her due date. In January 2015, Christina shared with WishTV.com:

“I couldn’t understand why I didn’t see her on my Birthday, Thanksgiving, or Christmas.”

On December 30, 2014, Indiana State Police responded to a call wherein two farmers had reported finding the remains in a cornfield. The decomposed body was found in the area close to County Road 325 and County Road 320, per WishTV.com. A red fleece jacket was wrapped around Tiffanie's neck with a leaf found inside the knot indicating that she had been murdered in the cornfield.

According to FindLaw, the autopsy reports stated the cause of death to be ligature strangulation. While Tiffanie had sustained a broken rib due to trauma, her unborn child had passed away due to suffocation. Additionally, Tiffanie's body contained Benadryl along with an ethanol level of .024 percent.

As the investigations into the horrific murder began, the police started to suspect Tiffanie's 32-year-old stepbrother, Brian Orr. The Indiana State Police divers recovered her cell phone from Lake Sullivan nine months later, per Terre Haute Tribune-Star.

Brian offered a shaky alibi and the phone records further connected him to Tiffanie Adams' murder. Furthermore, he was found to have been reported by the victim herself for s*xual assault in 2013. The circumstantial evidence and testimony from close ones led to Brian Orr's conviction in July 2016.

Catch the new episode of Murder in the Heartland on Investigation Discovery on May 15, 2024.