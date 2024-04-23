Murder In The Heartland on ID: Did Edward Reitan confess to Robin Enockson's murder?

The long-unsolved murder of Robin Enockson shook the small town of Driscoll in the 1990s as the police suspected multiple people without substantial evidence at hand. Enockson was a cattle rancher and farmer in North Dakota and he was found dead in his mobile home on December 20, 1990.

The case came to a close when 51-year-old Washington resident Edward Reitan made a phone call to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department in 2004 and confessed his crimes. He made the call from a service station across the street from the police station and was arrested the same day. He was subsequently charged with the murder of Robin Enockson, as per The Spokesman-Review.

The upcoming Murder In The Heartland episode titled Marriage into Mayhem looks into the murder of Robin Enockson and the official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"After a cattle rancher turns up dead in his trailer home, the minuscule town of Driscoll, North Dakota, points fingers at everyone in the small population. Left with little evidence, it takes over a decade to hone in on his executioner."

Season 6 episode 13 airs on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, on Investigation Discovery.

What happened to Robin Enockson? Details explored

Robin Enockson, the 34-year-old farmer from Driscoll, was found shot to death in his mobile home in December 1990, according to The Spokesman-Review. On December 20, 1990, Enockson's dead body was found in his trailer by his father, Cliff Enockson, who lived across the street from his son.

After the authorities were notified about Enockson's death, the officers from the Driscoll Police Department concluded that he had been dead for more than a day. The cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds caused by a .22 caliber rifle, according to The Spokesman-Review report.

Enockson's murder became a cold case over the years due to a lack of leads and evidence. The Sheriff’s Captain Les Witkowski stated at the time that a lot of the evidence had been lost owing to a blizzard, as per the publication.

Robert Enockson's family additionally offered a reward of $20,000 for any information regarding the murder. The investigating officers from Driscoll later narrowed down their search to a few suspects in the area but were unable to make any arrests due to the lack of evidence and the reward was soon withdrawn.

How was Robin Enockson's murder solved?

Robin Enockson's murder was left unsolved for 14 years till Edward Reitan came forward to confess his crimes. The 51-year-old man from Washington called the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department from across the street on May 20, 2004, to confess his crime.

On the same day, the authorities picked up Reitan from the service station from where he made the call. Edward Royal Reitan was charged with Enockson's murder and held at the Burleigh County jail without a bond, according to The Spokesman-Review.

At the time of the crime, Edward Reitan had been residing in North Dakota and had moved to the Tri-Cities area later in life. According to the Jamestown Sun, the four murder weapons reportedly used by the suspect were recovered by construction workers in Driscoll in 2010. The weapons helped tie the case together as they served as the only missing piece in the puzzle.

The upcoming episode of Murder In The Heartland titled Marriage into Mayhem will air on Investigation Discovery on April 24, 2024.

