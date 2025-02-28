Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 7: A detailed case overview

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 7 delves into the murder of Arrijana Hill. Arrijana was a 16-year-old who was found murdered at her Pearland residence on March 21, 2014. She was found stabbed and strangled on her bed, covered in a pool of blood.

However, investigators were terrified upon realizing that Arrijana Hill was four months pregnant, with twin babies. Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 7 delves into the complete investigation behind the murder.

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 7 is titled Futures Ruined. The episode was released on February 26, 2025, on Investigation Discovery. The official synopsis reads:

"An athlete is found murdered in her bedroom; she was hiding a secret that leads to her killer."

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 7: What is the story of Arrijana Hill?

Arrijana Hill was found dead at her house (Image via Pexels/Mike Ralph)

According to a Houston Chronicle article published on August 15, 2014, Arrijana Hill was a 16-year-old studying at Glenda Dawson High School in Pearland, Brazoria County, USA.

It was on March 21, 2014, when Hill's younger brother returned home from school and he found that all the furniture in his parents' bedroom was upturned and scattered. After calling his sister and not receiving any answer, he went to the neighbor's house, who informed their parents.

Investigators discovered the furniture upside down at the house. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

When their father came and entered the house, he found Arrijana dead on the bed. As per Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 7, when the investigators reached the crime scene, they discovered items from the dresser, scattered on the floor. A report by Click2Houston listed the cause of death to be stabbing and strangulation.

Police began the investigation for Arrijana Hill's murder by interviewing people around the neighborhood. They additionally spoke to Hill's relatives, close friends, and students from the Glenda Dawson High School. As per the Houston Chronicle article, the police did not find any signs of forced entry into the Hill's residence.

Arrijana Hill's boyfriend Ryan Matthews became a prime suspect in the murder

Ryan Matthews was an aspiring football player (Image via Pexels/Binyamin Mellish)

As per the Houston Chronicle article, Ryan Matthews was a star football player, who went to the same high school. Reportedly, he was the victim's boyfriend, who had wished to play college football.

As per Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 7, when Ryan was interrogated, he denied being involved with the murder in any way. His peers revealed to the police that Ryan was caught stealing from his teammates and a department store. Additional accusations on him involved being a habitual liar and abusing his ex-girlfriend.

Moreover, Ryan's recollection of events failed to match the found evidence. For instance, the outfit he told he was wearing that day, did not match what was captured in the school surveillance cameras.

As per Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 7, Ryan accepted being present at Hill's residence, on the day she was murdered. Ryan reported that he lied to the police officers, because he was scared after hearing about his partner's death. When police confiscated Ryan's phone, they found disturbing evidence in his search history.

Days before the murder, he had looked into ways a doctor could perform a late abortion. His search history revealed that Ryan was browsing for ways a miscarriage could be done.

As per Murder Under the Friday Night Lights season 4 episode 7, the expected mother had cleared her high school locker and she was preparing to take a maternity leave.

Ryan Matthews was found living with the mother of his ex girlfriend (Image via Pexels/KoolShooters)

A mutual friend of the couple revealed that he drove Ryan and Arrijana to her residence. Ryan provided justifications, stating that he went to her house to have s*x, but due to her condition, they decided to avoid it, and talk about the kid's future instead.

As per Ryan's narration, he left the premises at noon and a half hour. Weeks after Arrijana's death, Ryan transferred to Pearland High School. The police traced down his address, and found that he was staying with his ex-girlfriend's mother.

Upon interrogation, the mother revealed that Ryan Matthews physically abused her daughter. He went on to cheat on her, which became the reason they separated. As per Houston Chronicle, the mother narrated an incident when Ryan forcefully pushed himself in, when her daughter didn't want to, which thrashed her face.

Ryan Matthews was physically abusive towards his ex-girlfriend (Image via Pexels/MART PRODUCTION)

More suspicion around Ryan Matthews began to thicken, when his friends revealed his relationship with Arrijana. Most of his friends didn't know about the relationship, and the pregnancy.

The ones that knew about it said that he was neither happy nor comfortable speaking about it. As per Houston Chronicle, Ryan revealed to the officers that he was not ready to take the babies. An officer revealed,

"Ryan voiced concerns over whether he would get to go to college or have to drop out of high school because of the pregnancy."

Ryan Matthews was found guilty of the murder of Arrijana Hill

Ryan Matthews was found guilty of the murder of Arrijana (Image via Pexels/Kaboompics.com)

As per a Click2Houston article, published on April 24, 2015, Ryan Matthews was arrested and made to stand before the jury. He admitted that he killed Arrijana because he feared that having two babies could hamper his dream of becoming a football player.

He was charged with two counts of capital murder. On April 21, 2015, Ryan Matthews was convicted for the murder of Arrijana Hill and the unborn twins. He was sentenced to life in prison, without any chance of parole, up to 40 years.

