Murderbot on Apple TV+: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

Murderbot is an upcoming comedy sci-fi show in Apple TV+'s new lineup. It is based on The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells. The series will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 16, 2025, with new episodes releasing every week.

Murderbot follows the arc of the titular Murderbot, an AI-based futuristic robot created to obey and protect humans, who becomes sentient and realizes that "humans are idiots." However, to protect its secret, it must halfheartedly do its job, leading to very entertaining outcomes.

The series has 10 episodes, with the first two releasing on the same day and one dropping every Friday after that. The season finale will air on July 11, 2025.

The official logline of the show on Apple TV+ reads:

"In a high-tech future, a rogue security robot (Alexander Skarsgård) secretly gains free will. To stay hidden, it reluctantly joins a new mission protecting scientists on a dangerous planet...even though it just wants to binge soap operas."

Murderbot - What we know from the trailer

The Murderbot trailer begins with the titular character introducing itself and its purpose as a security unit or SEC unit. It goes on to explain that it has managed to hack into its own programming and is free to do what it wants as long as the humans don't find out.

Despite the name "Murderbot," it is clear from the get-go that the robot, which is part organic and thus resembles a human, has no intention of murdering anyone. In fact, it is extremely indifferent to humans in general and very reluctant to do its job.

The bot is unnerved by people and only cares about them so far as to ensure they don't realize that it is self-aware. It declares in the trailer that it would much rather spend its time on entertainment channels and reveals that it has already binged 7532 hours worth of content.

However, when the time comes, Murderbot is equal to the task and murders aliens to save the humans under its protection.

The humans, on the other hand, are wary of the robot. They are creeped out by its stillness and question whether it can hear them. Later, they are shocked to find out that their SEC unit has a very human face before eventually discovering that it has "gone rogue."

Hilariously, the scientists realize that the bot charged with their security and calls itself Murderbot, and they question its trustworthiness. They are confused by its peculiar mannerisms and speculate that it may be "going through something."

No doubt the show will focus on the strange relationship between man and robot, as they adapt to each other. From the trailer, it seems that the series has a lighthearted tone.

Cast and crew

The cast of Murderbot is led by Alexander Skarsgård in the titular role. Other cast members include:

David Dastmalchian as Gurathin

Noma Dumezweni as Mensah

Sabrina Wu as Pin-Lee

Tattiawna Jones as Arada

Akshay Khanna as Ratthi

Tamara Podemski as Bharadwaj

The show is written, directed, and produced by Chris and Paul Weitz. Alexander Skarsgård, Andrew Miano, David S. Goyer, and Keith Levine are executive producers, while Martha Wells is a consulting producer.

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Depth of Field Productions, Phantom Four Films, and CBS Studios for Apple TV+. Filming started in Toronto, Canada, in March 2024.

Catch Murderbot only on Apple TV+ from May 16, 2025.

