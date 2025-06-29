Murderbot episode 9 is set to premiere on July 4, 2025, following the events of episode 8, where the cyborg made a critical decision about its autonomy. In the previous installment, Murderbot confronted its past while infiltrating the GrayCris base and successfully rescued the surviving crew members of the ill-fated research mission.

After a tense confrontation with PreservationAux security, the cyborg finally asserted its independence. This moment marked a significant turn in its ongoing struggle between personal freedom and systemic control, leaving viewers wondering what path it will choose next.

The show stars Alexander Skarsgård as Murderbot and features a supporting cast that includes Noma Dumezweni as Dr. Mensah, David Dastmalchian as Gurathin, and Sabrina Wu as Pin-Lee. The series is based on the science-fiction novellas by Martha Wells. It is developed by Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz, with direction from Paul Weitz, Toa Fraser, Aurora Guerrero, Roseanne Liang, and Chris Weitz, and is produced by Apple Studios.

With its story arc nearing conclusion, episode 9 is anticipated to offer key insights into the cyborg's future and the consequences of its actions so far.

When will Murderbot episode 9 be released? Exact dates and times for all regions

PreservationAux crew confronts growing threats as tensions rise among the group. (Image via AppleTV)

The upcoming episode will be released on Friday, July 4, 2025, on Apple TV+. Episode 9 continues the series' weekly release format, which began on May 16 with a two-episode launch. While the title of the episode has not been officially revealed, it is expected to explore the aftermath of Murderbot's escape from Preservation Station and the implications of its decision to walk away from human oversight.

Region Date Time (Local) United States (PT) July 4, 2025 12:00 AM United States (ET) July 4, 2025 3:00 AM United Kingdom July 4, 2025 8:00 AM Central Europe July 4, 2025 9:00 AM India July 4, 2025 12:30 PM Australia (AEST) July 4, 2025 5:00 PM

Episode 9 will stream exclusively on Apple TV+. The series is an Apple TV+ original and is also accessible through the Apple TV+ extension on Amazon Prime Video. All previous episodes from season 1 are available on the platform. As of now, there have been no changes to the release schedule.

Murderbot episode 8 recap and themes

PreservationAux team reacts to a critical situation during their mission in episode 8. (Image via AppleTV)

In episode 8, the cyborg dealt with rising tensions within the PreservationAux team while trying to protect its members from external threats. After recovering surveillance data from hidden cameras, it discovered the presence of GrayCris mercenaries, who had previously caused the DeltFall team’s demise. The team faced a difficult choice between staying safe or rescuing a severely injured crew member, Gurathin.

The cyborg assisted Gurathin through a wired connection that numbed his pain, during which they accessed each other’s memories. This exchange revealed Gurathin’s unspoken feelings for Dr. Mensah and exposed Murderbot’s violent past. The revelations caused a stir among the crew, especially after they learned that Murderbot was responsible for the deaths of 57 people. The cyborg’s fear of being misunderstood and the emotional toll of not being trusted led it to leave the group.

What’s next in Murderbot episode 9?

Murderbot prepares to take an independent course after separating from the crew. (Image via AppleTV)

Episode 9 is expected to follow Murderbot’s actions after leaving the PreservationAux team. The previous episode hinted at a growing internal conflict. The cyborg seems emotionally affected by the crew’s lack of trust, though it interprets the emotion as anger. It may be seen formulating its own independent mission. A developing parallel with the show-within-a-show, Sanctuary Moon, suggests that the cyborg is beginning to emulate a character arc of betrayal and rebellion.

The GrayCris mining team is likely to remain a central threat. They previously sent a message proposing peace talks, but their true motives remain unclear. As Dr. Mensah considers a potential meeting with the GrayCris leader, the PreservationAux team is divided on their next steps. Meanwhile, Ratthi’s personal confession of love to Pin-lee adds further emotional tension within the group.

Season 1 will have 10 episodes in total. Episode 9 will set the stage for the final chapter, with unresolved conflicts involving GrayCris and internal crew dynamics likely to escalate. Based on the source material by Martha Wells, the show continues to explore the tension between artificial constructs and human emotion.

The SecUnit, voiced by Alexander Skarsgård, has become central to this theme. The show has drawn positive attention for its portrayal of a non-human protagonist facing existential challenges. Viewer expectations are high as the series approaches its climax.

