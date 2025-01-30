NCIS: Origins episode 12: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

NCIS: Origins is the spinoff series of the popular CBS investigation drama NCIS and is part of the NCISverse, being the first prequel of the bunch. The parent series NCIS was led by Mark Harmon's character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, for 19 seasons till 2021.

NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell, who finds his footing as a new NIS agent. He is hired by the legend Mike Franks at the Camp Pendleton office.

The first eleven episodes gradually built the story of how Gibbs found a new kinship with his colleagues. Episode 11 provided more insight into the background of Mike Franks and how he was enlisted for the Vietnam War. Episode 12 of the series, titled Touchstones, will air on CBS on February 3, 2025, at 10:00 pm Eastern Time and 9:00 pm Central Time.

Trending

When will NCIS: Origins episode 12 be released?

Expand Tweet

The CBS police procedural drama NCIS: Origins has returned after the mid-season break. The 11th episode of the show titled Flight of Icarus aired on CBS on January 27, 2025. The next episode, titled Touchstones, will air next Monday, February 3, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Time.

Fans can expect the usual thrill and suspense associated with the show as the team works on a new case. In the previous episode, viewers got to know more about Mike Franks through several flashbacks that showed how he and his brother were drafted for the Vietnam War.

The show gradually builds camaraderie and friendship between Gibbs and his new colleagues as Benjamin tries to set Gibbs on a date with his wife's friend. Another notable part of the last few episodes has been the hint of romance between Gibbs and Lola, which might be explored comprehensively in the upcoming episodes.

Where to watch NCIS: Origins episode 12?

As mentioned, the series, along with the other NCIS-verse shows, are aired on CBS and can be streamed on the CBS platform. However, CBS is not available in every territory, so fans living in such locations can stream the episode the next day on Paramount+, which would require a subscription.

Viewers can opt for different Paramount+ subscription packages that are suited to their needs. Paramount+ Essential is available for $7.99 per month, and it allows the user to do three simultaneous streams and access 45,000 TV episodes, movies, and live sports.

The other available package is Paramount+ Showtime at $12.99 per month. This package gives users all the benefits of Paramount+ Essential service while adding Showtime's content.

Who is in the cast of NCIS: Origins?

Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the series:

Austin Stowell as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Mark Harmon as older Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Kyle Schmid as Special Agent Mike Franks

Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez

Caleb Foote as Special Agent Bernard Randolf

Tyla Abercrombie as Officer Mary Jo Hayes

Diana Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland

Daniel Bellomy as Special Agent Granville Dawson

Robert Taylor as Jackson Gibbs

Patrick Fischler as Special Agent in Charge Cliff Wheeler

Julian Black Antelope as Témet Téngalkat

Tonantzin Carmelo as Tishmal Kwa' la.

Lori Petty as Dr. Lenora Friedman

Bobby Moynihan as Woodrow Browne

Stay tuned for more news and updates on NCIS: Origins and other films and TV shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback