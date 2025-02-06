NCIS: Origins episode 13: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

NCIS: Origins is a police procedural drama series on CBS created by Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North. It is the spinoff of the popular investigation drama NCIS, and is part of the NCISverse, being the first prequel of the bunch.

NCIS: Origins follows a young Leroy Gibbs, originally played by Mark Harmon. The story is set in 1991 and shows Gibbs as a rookie agent finding his footing in the NIS under the mentorship of Mike Franks at the Camp Pendleton office. The first twelve episodes gradually built the story of how Gibbs found a new kinship with his colleagues.

Episode 12 provided more insight into the background of Kowalski and also showed the inner turmoil of Lala after she broke up with Eddie. Episode 13 of the series, titled Monsoon, will air on CBS on February 10, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Time.

When will NCIS: Origins episode 13 be released?

NCIS: Origins has been exploring each member of the NIS Camp Pendleton office while presenting a new case in every episode. Episode 12 of the show, titled Touchstones, aired on CBS on February 3, 2025. It gave us an insight into the background of one of the underappreciated members of the team, Kowalski.

As the team was engaged in solving the burglary of $41000 from the office, fans got a flashback of Kowaski's time as a prisoner of war in North Korea, an experience that broke him.

As per the preview, the next episode, titled Monsoon, will reveal more about Mike Franks' experience during his time in Vietnam. Here is a region-wise breakdown of the premiere time:

Time Zone City Example Release Time Eastern Time (ET) Los Angeles, USA 10 pm ET Central Time (CT) Chicago, USA 9 pm CT Pacific Time (PT) New York, USA 7 pm PT

Another notable part of the last few episodes has been the hint of romance between Gibbs and Lola. Gibbs encouraged the latter to talk to her ex-boyfriend, Eddie, when she shared that they had broken up.

Where to watch NCIS: Origins episode 13?

NCIS: Origins and all the shows of the NCIS Universe, popularly called the NCIS-verse, are aired on CBS, and can be streamed on the CBS online platform. However, CBS is unavailable in some territories, so fans living in such locations can stream the episode the next day on Paramount+, with a subscription.

Viewers can opt for different Paramount+ subscription packages that are suited to their needs. Paramount+ Essential is available at $7.99 per month, allowing the user to stream on three simultaneous devices and access 45,000 TV episodes, movies, and live sports.

The other available package is Paramount+ Showtime at $12.99 per month. This package gives users all the benefits of Paramount+ Essential service while adding Showtime's content.

Who is in the cast of NCIS: Origins?

Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in the series:

Austin Stowell as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Mark Harmon as older Leroy Jethro Gibbs

Kyle Schmid as Special Agent Mike Franks

Mariel Molino as Special Agent Lala Dominguez

Caleb Foote as Special Agent Bernard Randolf

Tyla Abercrombie as Officer Mary Jo Hayes

Diana Rodriguez as Special Agent Vera Strickland

Daniel Bellomy as Special Agent Granville Dawson

Robert Taylor as Jackson Gibbs

Patrick Fischler as Special Agent in Charge Cliff Wheeler

Julian Black Antelope as Témet Téngalkat

Tonantzin Carmelo as Tishmal Kwa' la.

Lori Petty as Dr. Lenora Friedman

Bobby Moynihan as Woodrow Browne

