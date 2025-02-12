NCIS season 22 episode 12 recap: Who killed Kasie's friend?

NCIS season 22 is a continuation of the police procedural drama series that presents a unique case in almost every episode. The show has spread across multiple branches and has an ongoing prequel series. Though the series's original cast has been completely replaced, NCIS has still managed to draw viewers in its 22nd season.

NCIS season 22 episode 12, Fun and Games, aired on CBS on February 10, 2025. The episode featured a Dungeons and Dragons type of game potentially leading to multiple homicides. The central part of the episode was Kasie, one of the more underappreciated members of the team who gets involved in a murder case.

NCIS season 22 premiered on October 14, 2024. It stars Sean Murray, Brian Dietzen, Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

Kasie's friend Victor is murdered in NCIS season 22 episode 12

NCIS season 22 episode 12 began with Kasie Hines walking with her gaming friends, all dressed in distinct character costumes, bickering passionately about the game. Kaise shuts everyone up and they all disperse to their homes. However, one of Kasie's friends, Victor Chan, collapses.

The scene cuts to the next morning where it's a casual day in the MCRT office where McGee's new book is the latest topic of discussion after Nick's secret girlfriend. The team got a call about a body, which turned out to be of the forensic scientist Victor Chan. He had been poisoned and his body was driven to a ravine where they forced the car into a ditch.

The team investigated Kasie's house and talked to her friends who were present on the game night. They denied any involvement with the murder and claimed to have no information about it. Parker found a bottle of hemlock lying under the sofa in Kasie's living room.

The killer planned to kill everyone at the party

It was found out that the fondue that contained the poison was gifted to Victor by another friend, Craig. He was supposed to be at Kasie's house on the game night but later messaged that he wouldn't be able to make it. However, Craig was found murdered the same night as Victor, and it was revealed that he never sent the message or the fondue.

Kasie and other friends revealed that Craig had been asking weird questions about an off-the-books crime. Parker and Nick found expensive gaming cards, valued at over $100,000, in Craig's locker. They initially thought Craig was making counterfeit cards, but they were wrong.

They found that Fletcher was the one counterfeiting the cards and Craig had been trying to get evidence against him. However, despite having the motive to kill Craig, Fletcher refused his involvement in any of the murders.

Jesse Winston killed Kasie's friends in NCIS season 22 episode 12

Kasie and all her gaming friends used to be Professor Davis' students and still went to her for valuable advice. When Kasie was looking through her old files, she found out that someone that she had helped put away when she worked for the Maryland State Police Department, had been released recently.

Suspecting that Professor Davis' life might be in danger, Nick and Parker rushed to her college. The ex-convict, Jesse Winston, had held Davis at gunpoint. He confronted her saying that while he was in prison he lost his brother and nephew because no one was there to look after them. Winston is shot down by Nick and Parker.

Later, Kasie found out that her mentor Davis had fabricated evidence against Winston, on the pretense of him having a long rap sheet. Despite her affection towards Davis, she reported her.

Later, to cheer up Kasie, the whole team showed up at her house with food and games. She was a little reluctant at first but soon embraced the family she had at MCRT.

