NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

NCIS: Sydney with its new addition NCIS: Sydney season 2 is an international spin-off of the widely successful NCIS franchise. The series premiered on November 10, 2023, on Paramount+ Australia, offering a fresh take on military crime investigations set against the vibrant cityscape of Sydney.

The show debuted on Network 10 on May 15, 2024, and quickly gained recognition for its gripping action and collaboration between American and Australian law enforcement. Due to its popularity, Paramount+ renewed it for a second season, which premiered on February 7, 2025.

The series follows an elite team of Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) agents and Australian Federal Police (AFP) officers as they work together to tackle high-profile cases involving American military personnel in Australia. As the second season unfolds, anticipation is high for episode 3, titled Back in the USSR, which is expected to deliver another action-packed storyline with heightened suspense. Below is the release schedule and details on where to watch.

NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 3: Release date and time

NCIS: Sydney season 2, episode 3, Back in the USSR, is scheduled to air on February 21, 2025, at 8 pm EST. The episode will be available for streaming on Paramount+ in Australia and will subsequently air on Network 10.

Below is the schedule for the international audience, depending on the local programming schedule:

Time Zone Release Date Expected Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Friday, February 21, 2025 8 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Friday, February 21, 2025 5 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Friday, February 21, 2025 7 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Friday, February 21, 2025 6 PM CET (Central European Time) Saturday, February 22, 2025 2 AM IST (India Standard Time) Saturday, February 22, 2025 6:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Saturday, February 22, 2025 1 AM

The episode will be streaming on Paramount+, though the timing may vary based on geographic location and streaming availability.

Episode 2 Recap: Fire in the Hole

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Global TV)

In episode 2, Fire in the Hole, the NCIS: Sydney team investigated a shocking case after a young girl found the body of a former U.S. Navy officer floating in the harbor. Their probe led them to an 18th-century sailing ship that was hosting a pirate-themed wedding, where DeShawn and Evie went undercover to gather intelligence.

Meanwhile, Mackey and JD were drawn into a high-stakes mission to prevent a potential disaster in the harbor—one that had the potential to strain the delicate U.S.-Australia alliance.

What to expect from episode 3?

The upcoming episode, Back in the USSR, is expected to explore rising geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. The NCIS and AFP joint task force will likely face a critical investigation involving naval crimes with significant international consequences.

With U.S. and Australian forces working in tandem, this episode is set to deliver high-intensity action, complex investigations, and the signature storytelling that has made the NCIS franchise a global favorite.

Star cast of NCIS: Sydney

Main Cast:

Olivia Swann as Special Agent-in-Charge Michelle Mackey (NCIS)

Todd Lasance as Second-in-Command Jim "JD" Dempsey (AFP)

Sean Sagar as Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (NCIS)

Tuuli Narkle as Constable Evie Cooper (AFP Liaison Officer)

Mavournee Hazel as Forensic Scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson (AFP)

William McInnes as Forensic Pathologist Roy "Rosie" Penrose (AFP)

Under the direction of Morgan O'Neill, the series continues to captivate audiences with its action-packed plots, character-driven storytelling, and the added intrigue of international law enforcement collaboration.

Where to watch NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 3?

For Australian viewers, the episode will be available for streaming on Paramount+ and will later air on Network 10. In the United States, audiences can tune in via CBS and Paramount+. Availability in other countries will depend on local broadcasting rights, so fans are encouraged to check their respective streaming services for updates.

With its compelling storylines, dynamic cast, and gripping action sequences, NCIS: Sydney continues to deliver an engaging crime drama experience. NCIS: Sydney season 2 episode 3 is set to bring another intense investigation with international stakes, political intrigue, and high-octane suspense.

Make sure to mark your calendars for February 21, 2025, and don’t miss the latest installment of NCIS: Sydney season 2!

Catch the latest episode of NCIS: Sydney season 2 streaming on Paramount+.

