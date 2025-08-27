  • home icon
NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 27, 2025 13:49 GMT
NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Paramount+])
NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 is the latest expansion project of the NCIS universe, bringing back the iconic duo. It will be the first time they will share the screen after over a decade since they last appeared together at the beginning of NCIS season 11 in 2013.

Cote de Pablo returns as Ziva David and Michael Weatherly as Tony DiNozzo, the crime-fighting duo fans affectionately called "Tiva" during their NCIS days. After the project was first announced in February 2024, with the two stars unveiling the spinoff's title a few months later, NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 is finally coming to Paramount+ on September 4, 2025.

The title makes it easy to understand what the spinoff series will be about, Tony and Ziva, and because it belongs to the NCIS universe, there will be plenty of crime-fighting. Expect romance, intrigue, and some complicated twists, but unlike the flagship series, Europe will be the backdrop for Tony & Ziva's story.

Exact release date for NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1, and how many episodes there will be in the series

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 will premiere on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 3:00 am ET. Three episodes will drop at the same time on the premiere date.

For NCIS fans who want to catch the first three episodes of the spinoff series, here are the exact release times for the premiere in selected major time zones worldwide.

Time zoneRelease dateRelease time
Pacific TimeThursday, September 4, 202512 am
Central TimeThursday, September 4, 2025
2 am
Eastern TimeThursday, September 4, 2025
3 am
Greenwich Mean TimeThursday, September 4, 2025
7 am
Central European TimeThursday, September 4, 2025
9 am
Eastern European TimeThursday, September 4, 2025
10 am
Indian Standard TimeThursday, September 4, 2025
12:30 pm
Japan Standard TimeThursday, September 4, 2025
4 pm
There will be ten episodes in the series. After the triple-header premiere, one new episode will be released weekly on Thursdays at the same timeslot until the finale on October 23, 2025.

Where to watch NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1?

As the crime series spinoff is a Paramount+ original, there's only one place to watch NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1, and it's Paramount+. This is a significant change for an NCIS drama, since the flagship series and the earlier spinoffs like NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans were ordered by CBS to air on CBS.

All cast members in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1

Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly star in the spinoff show as Ziva David and Tony DiNozzo, respectively. Isla Gie will join the couple as the 12-year-old Tali, their daughter.

The rest of the cast includes:

  • Amita Suman as Claudette, the CTO in Tony's private security company
  • Maximilian Osinski as Boris, a Russian ex-pat and a gifted hacker
  • James D'Arcy as Henry, a high-ranking official at Interpol
  • Nassima Benchicou as Martine, an ex-intelligence agent
  • Julian Ovenden as Jonah, NSA programmer turned Interpol's Secretary General
  • Lara Rossi as Sophie, Tali's SAS-trained nanny
  • Terence Maynard as Dr. Lang
  • Anne Marie-Waldeck as Fruzsi
  • Emmanuel Bonami as Pierre Galimard
  • Velibor Topic as Dejan Lazar
What to expect from NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1

Ziva and Tony (Image via Paramount+)
NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 brings Tony and Ziva's espionage story in Europe. They are raising their 12-year-old daughter, Tali, as co-parents in Paris, trying to keep her as safe as possible. However, an attack on Tony's security company risks the lives they've built for themselves and their daughter.

Now, they have to run across Europe and try to figure out who is targeting them. The threat against their family means they have to work together, maybe trust each other again, and develop a new dynamic to achieve their version of happy ever after.

In May 2025, the series released its official trailer, teasing what has become of Zica and Tony after many years. As Ziva describes her current relationship with Tony in the trailer, they have an "on again, maybe again, kind of again" relationship.

While they are still close, with the threat only bringing them closer, they are unsure how to define their relationship, but Tony describes Ziva as his "safe house roomie." As expected from an NCIS spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 features thrilling action sequences, as teased in the trailer.

Final thoughts

While there is no official news on whether NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 will be a one-and-done series or if there is a potential season 2, showrunner John McNamara implied that it's a limited series. He told TVLine in April 2025 that he is "excited to tell a single, serialized story of intrigue and espionage over ten episodes."

That said, the outlet mentioned that the spinoff's future largely depends on the debut season's success.

Kinette Sumadia

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
