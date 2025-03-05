Neagley: Everything we know so far about Reacher spinoff

In an announcement on February 26, 2025, Prime Video confirmed that Frances Neagley, a fan-favorite character from the hit show Reacher, would be the star of a new show called Neagley. The news came right after the highly anticipated premiere of Reacher's second season on February 20, which made fans a bit more excited. The new series got its approval on October 1, 2024, as stated by Deadline.

“As Reacher continues to resonate with our global customers in a profound way, expanding on the storytelling and characters with a spinoff was an easy decision,” mentioned Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios.

There isn't yet a release date or trailer for the movie, but filming began in early 2025 and is already underway. Just like its parent show, the show will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Neagley is about Frances, played by Maria Sten, who has been one of the most beloved characters in the Reacher series. At first, Frances was a part of the U.S. Army 110th MP Special Investigations Unit. However, her role in the show and positive reactions from fans led to her own spinoff.

The series will most probably focus on how she changes into a private investigator and will also include new plots that aren't in the original Reacher books.

This spinoff is a one-of-a-kind chance to learn more about Frances' character. She used to work in Reacher's shadow, but Neagley will put her in the spotlight. She is supposed to take on new challenges, which will make the journey exciting for Reacher fans.

Neagley’s protagonist and the backstory

One of the most recognizable characters in the Reacher books is Neagley. When she was first introduced in Reacher season 1, she had not been in any of Lee Child's books, so she was made up just for the show.

As Jack Reacher's loyal and resourceful partner, Frances quickly became a fan favorite thanks to her tough attitude and ability to match Reacher's intelligence and strength. In the books, she doesn't play a big part, but on the show, she did, giving her more screen time and helping to develop her character even more.

As the story goes on, she works as a private investigator in Chicago and gets involved in the investigation into the death of a close friend. As with most Reacher stories, things are not what they seem to be, and Frances thinks there was foul play. So, the stage for an exciting investigation is under progress.

Neagley expected plot

Frances becomes a private investigator in Chicago, and the upcoming series follows her around. At the start of the story, she is still dealing with the death of a close friend, which she thinks may have been caused by murder.

Frances uses the skills and knowledge she gained while working with Jack Reacher and as a member of the 110th Special Investigators to find the truth.

She finds out a lot of dangerous secrets that put her at odds with powerful enemies as she looks into it. In the story, her personal journey will be shown as she faces threats from the outside and problems within herself, which will test her strength and determination as an investigator.

The series seems to have a mix of action, mystery, and suspense as this upcoming Prime Video series gets deeper into complicated cases.

Expected cast of the upcoming series

Expand Tweet

Maria Sten will play Frances again, a part she has become known for. Her return is one of the most anticipated parts of the spinoff; the show would not be the same without her playing the part.

Greyston Holt will play Detective Hudson Riley, Jasper Jones will play Keno, and Adeline Rudolph will play Renee. The series will also add a few new actors to the cast. Matthew Del Negro and Damon Herriman will also be in the show as Pierce Woodrow and Lawrence Cole, respectively.

Is there any chance of Jack Reacher appearing in Neagley?

Fans have wondered if Alan Ritchson's character, Jack Reacher, will show up in the spinoff. There is still no confirmation, but Ritchson is likely to make an appearance.

Joining the third season of Reacher suggests that he will still be working with Frances, though they may not run into each other as often as in the main series. While Reacher and Frances have respected each other, it will be interesting to see how this impacts this upcoming series.

Neagley will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

