Netflix's A Man in Full: Release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

Netflix's A Man in Full is created by David E. Kelley and helmed by Regina King. The drama features Jeff Daniels, Tom Pelphrey, Lucy Liu, and Diane Lane in the main roles and Royal Ties Productions and David E. Kelley Productions produce it.

The show offers an intense look at dominance and collapse as Charlie Croker confronts the fallout of his failing real estate empire. With a cast that adds depth to intricate roles, the series examines themes of ambition, ethics, and the intense chase for success.

All episodes of A Man in Full are scheduled to premiere on May 2, 2024. Stay tuned for a detailed exploration of the series.

A Man in Full: Release date and where to watch

As noted, A Man in Full will make its debut on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The series will feature six episodes. It explores societal and individual morals during financial downturns, highlighting the ethical challenges encountered by its characters.

Production occurred from August to December 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia, a location that emphasizes the story's themes of authority and collapse.

The series was announced with great anticipation, leveraging the strong reputations of Kelley and King in the television industry. This collaboration has generated significant buzz.

David E. Kelley, known for creating several impactful television series, has a notable portfolio. Early in his career, he co-created Doogie Howser, M.D., and Picket Fences, a series that garnered critical acclaim and multiple Emmy Awards despite its modest audience size. Another significant work from Kelley is Chicago Hope, a medical drama that competed with ER and also won several Emmys during its run.

Regina King, another key figure in the industry, directed the recent adaptation of One Night in Miami and has a history of powerful roles in series such as American Crime and The Leftovers.

Upon its release, A Man in Full will be exclusively available on Netflix. Given the streaming platform's global reach, viewers around the world will have access to the series, provided they have a Netflix subscription.

The cast and the characters they play

Below is a list of the main cast and the characters they portray in the series:

Jeff Daniels as Charlie Croker

as Charlie Croker Tom Pelphrey as Raymond Peepgrass

as Raymond Peepgrass Lucy Liu as Joyce Newman

as Joyce Newman Diane Lane as Martha Croker

as Martha Croker Sarah Jones as Serena Croker

as Serena Croker William Jackson Harper as Wes Jordan

as Wes Jordan Aml Ameen as Roger White

as Roger White Jon Michael Hill as Conrad Hensley

as Conrad Hensley Chanté Adams as Jill Hensley

Other characters and guest appearances are yet to be revealed.

Plot Summary

Based on Tom Wolfe's book, A Man in Full tracks Charlie Croker, a previously influential real estate tycoon in Atlanta, as he battles his dwindling wealth and increasing personal disputes. Positioned against the energetic backdrop of Atlanta, the plot skillfully interlaces themes of authority, perseverance, and honor.

As Charlie maneuvers through the complexities of sustaining his empire amid fiscal and personal crises, the tale probes deeply into the resilience of the human spirit, examining the complex dynamics of ambition, ethical integrity, and the repercussions of individual decisions in the competitive business arena.

Netflix will release more promotional materials, such as trailers and exclusive interviews with the team, as the premiere approaches, allowing for deeper insights into what is set to be an engaging and deeply nuanced drama series.