Netflix's The Empress season 2: Everything we know so far

Fans of the Netflix series The Empress are currently awaiting the release of season 2, and as per What's on Netflix, the second installment of the highly anticipated German political romantic TV drama is set to release in late 2024. The news comes after almost two years since the conclusion of season 1 and the official announcement of The Empress season 2.

While some fans of the show had given up on the possibility of receiving any information about The Empress season 2, the latest update left the fandom over the moon.

The cast of The Empress season 2

The Empress season 1 comprised an ensemble cast of talented actors. Each of them equally contributed to the narrative of the show and made it the success it went on to become. Season 2 of the series is also expected to feature the same cast, with a few alterations that are yet to be announced.

As per What's on Netflix, those expected to make a return in The Empress season 2 are:

Devrim Lingnau as Elisabeth von Wittelsbach

Philip Froissant as Franz Joseph I

Melika Foroutan as Princess Sophie

Johannes Nussbaum as Archduke Maximilian

Jördis Triebel as Princess Ludovika

Martin Butzke as Gustav, Prince of Vasa

Almila Bagriacik as Countess Leontine von Apafi

Elisa Schlott as Duchess Helene

Svenja Jung as Countess Louise Gundemann

Andreas Döhler as Duke Maximilian Joseph

Wiebke Puls as Countess Sophie Esterházy

Hanna Hilsdorf as Countess Amalia von Salm Reifferscheidt.

Michael Fuith as Archduke Franz Karl

Felix Nölle as Archduke Ludwig Viktor

Runa Greiner as Countess Charlotte von Stubenberg

What can the audience expect in The Empress season 2?

The audience is hoping that The Empress season 2 will begin by addressing the questions that season 1 left unanswered. While running the risk of being thrown out of Vienna following a fallout with Franz's family, Elisabeth revealed that she was expecting a child.

This revelation might result in a life-altering change for her and those around her. This aspect of the story will possibly be the focus of the upcoming season of the show.

Netflix has also released an official logline for the upcoming season, providing insight into its plot.

"The first crisis is barely over and the young couple wants to enjoy their fresh marital bliss when dark clouds gather over Schönbrunn Palace: Franz (Philip Froissant) unexpectedly faces a powerful adversary in Europe. And Elisabeth (Devrim Lingnau) comes under great pressure, because an heir to the throne is to secure the future of the empire as quickly as possible," it reads.

It continues:

"When fate strikes with all its power, the couple's love threatens to finally break apart. And Elisabeth must fight not only for her family, but also for the integrity of her soul."

All six episodes of The Empress season 1 are currently streaming on Netflix. The show was created by Katharina Eyssen and written by Katharina Eyssen, Bernd Lange, and Janna Maria Nandzik. It was directed by Katrin Gebbe and Florian Cossen. Jochen Laube and Fabian Maubach served as executive producers on the project.