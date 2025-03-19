New Severance season 2 teaser hints at more goat mysteries, but don’t expect all the answers just yet

Severance season 2 will premiere its highly-anticipated finale episode on March 20, 2025 (earlier than its official release time). With its runtime set at 1 hour and 15 minutes, the longest in the entire series, the upcoming episode is poised to bring the second season to a conclusive end.

While fans eagerly await to see if Mark will be able to rescue Gemma from Lumon's testing floor in time, another looming mystery may also find some resolution in the next episode. The sci-fi series may offer insight into why Lumon is raising goats on its severed floor and how if at all, it is related to the season's central mystery.

The series stars an ensemble cast comprising Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, Tramell Tillman, and many others. The official synopsis for season 2, as per Apple TV, reads:

"Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Everything to know about the goats seen in Severance

One of the show's most puzzling mysteries is the presence of goats on Lumon's severed floor. They first appear in episode 5 of season 1 when Mark and Helly accidentally stumble across an employee bottle-feeding baby goats. He drives the intruders away by stating the goats are not ready to be taken away yet.

During their search for Gemma in Severance season 2 episode 3, Mark and Helly discover the Mammalian's Nurturable department dedicated to the rearing of goats. The entire division, led by Gwendoline Christie's Lorne, consists of a pasture where grazing goats roam freely. These goats are kept in husbandry tanks, which is also where Ms. Casey (Gemma's innie) used to conduct her wellness sessions.

Apart from Lorne, a man dressed in a black goat costume with horns is shown looking after the goats. The division has several other employees, who are dressed in old-fashioned farmer's clothing and are likely farmers.

However, why Lumon is investing in raising these goats and what it plans to do with them has intrigued viewers from the start.

What has the cast said about the goats in Severance?

The goat theory has gained traction ahead of Severance's season 2 finale episode. On March 18, 2025, Apple TV released a short five-second clip of a goat being moved across the severed floor in a trolley, teasing viewers with possible answers in the upcoming episode.

As seen in episode 7, Lumon is testing the effectiveness of the severance chips on Gemma. Could the goats also be some kind of testing subjects for another one of Lumon's nefarious experiments?

One of the simplest explanations is that the goats are being used for human cloning, but Adam Scott debunked this theory during his interview with Entertainment Weekly on January 9, 2025. He joined the show's cast to weigh in on popular fan theories and called the cloning theory the "boring" answer.

Moreover, the Parks and Recreation star shared that he knows about the goats' significance to Lumon while speaking to the New York Post in January 2025.

"What’s up with the goats? And what is Lumon doing? Yeah, I think I know essentially the answers to those questions."

Regarding the numerous fan theories floating on Reddit, Scott said that he's heard some of them but does not "really explore them."

All episodes of Severance season 2 can be streamed on Apple TV+.

