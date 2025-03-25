"New ways to insult me"— When Adam Scott made his feelings clear about how his children teased him

Adam Scott has received worldwide recognition for his performance as Mark Scout in the Apple TV+ thriller series Severance, which has just completed its second season. The show has been a hit from the get-go.

Weeks after the first season of Severance came to an end, Adam Scott appeared in an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, dated June 21, 2022, where he opened up about the last-minute gifts his children had gotten him for Father's Day. Speaking about his son's gift, he said:

"He coded me a computer program that he made just for me. And it was like—he had me sit down at his computer, and it kind of asks like three or four rudimentary kind of simple questions. But after a few questions, no matter what answers I typed in, it always just said, 'Adam is a pe*is."' Which, frankly, made me even prouder."

When Meyers asked Scott if his daughter also enjoyed teasing him, he said:

"She does. She's always trying to find new ways to insult me. The other day, I went into—I was walking through the living room, and she was in there on her laptop. And I was just like, 'Hey, honey, what are you up to?' And she's like, 'Nothing.'"

He added:

"So I was like, 'Okay, well, I have to look at your computer and see what you're looking at.' And no joke, she had just googled 'sick burns for actors.' And you know what? It wasn't even Father's Day."

Adam Scott shared that although his children were not a fan of the sitcom Parks & Recreation just because he stars in it, they like Severance. He doubts that their friends' interest in the sci-fi thriller series might be part of the reason why his children do not despise watching the show. He also stated that one of his son's friends texted him to let him know he loved him on the show.

Adam Scott on why Innie Mark decided to stay with Helly at Lumon in the Severance season 2 finale

Mark and Helly in Severance season 2 finale (Image via Apple TV+)

At the end of the Severance season 2 finale, Mark lets go of Gemma and ends up reuniting with Helly. Innie Mark clearly made a choice, and it was to stay with Helly at Lumon instead of Outie Mark leaving Lumon and restarting his life with Gemma.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about Mark's decision to be with Helly in an interview dated March 21, 2025, Adam Scott said:

"I mean, for Innie Mark, it's a no-brainer, right? But it's difficult — actually, it's not, because I think emotionally it's a no-brainer, but logic-wise, they went through logically what's in front of them and decided, 'You should go,' but their hearts told them something else."

He added:

"And I think for Innie Mark and Helly, it's one thing, but then watching it, I feel horribly for Gemma. Obviously, it's heartbreaking. And for Outie Mark too, they finally were right there, and it got pulled out from under them. So I don't know, I have very mixed feelings about it because I think of it as a two-pronged decision."

All of Gemma's pleas had obviously fallen on deaf ears as Innie Mark left her behind to have a life with Helly. After the shocking revelations in the finale, fans have no option but to wait to find out what will happen to Lumon, Gemma, and the other characters in Severance season 3.

Severance is available to stream on Apple TV+.

