New York Homicide season 3 episode 10: A detailed case overview 

New York Homicide Season 3 episode 10 is about the killing of Menachem Stark, a Brooklyn real estate developer. Stark belonged to the Satmar Hasidic community in Williamsburg. Stark was abducted near his office building in January 2014 and found dead in Long Island. The case was prominent in the news for its intricacy and the individuals involved.

New York Homicide season 3 episode 10 follows the complete narrative—from Stark's vanishing to the admission that resulted in arrests. It also outlines how personal loans and work relationships were central to what transpired before his death. The case is amongst the most discussed murders in New York in recent times and falls into the theme of the show of re-examining high-profile crimes.

New York Homicide season 3 episode 10 is set to air on April 5, 2025, at 9 PM ET/PT on Oxygen.

Background of New York Homicide

New York Homicide is a crime docuseries on Oxygen that showcases real murder cases from New York City. Each episode covers one case, including interviews with detectives, journalists, and family. New York Homicide Season 3 continues to feature prominent crimes, and Episode 10 involves Menachem Stark's 2014 murder.

The show offers a closer insight into how detectives crack hard murder cases. It features police interrogations, crime reenactments, and courtroom verdicts.

About the crime

Menachem Stark was 39 years old at the time of his murder. He was a married man with seven children and a successful real estate developer. CBS New York reported that Stark left the workplace on the evening of January 2, 2014, but did not make it home. Surveillance cameras later captured the scene of him being pushed into a van in front of his office.

The next day, Stark’s burned body was found in a dumpster at a gas station in Great Neck, Long Island. According to authorities, the cause of death was compression asphyxiation caused by pressure on the chest. The case quickly became a homicide investigation.

Investigation

The New York Police Department started the investigation by reviewing surveillance footage and phone records. According to Investigation Discovery’s A Time To Kill, a phone taped under Stark’s car led them to the suspects.

The van used in the kidnapping was found in Brownsville, Brooklyn, with Stark’s blood inside. The vehicle was linked to the Felix family. Investigators discovered that Erskine Felix, who had previously worked for Stark, was owed $20,000. Erskine’s call records connected him to three other men: his brother Kendall Felix and cousins Kendel Felix and Irvine Henry.

During questioning, Kendel Felix confessed to the plan. He said they intended to kidnap Stark for ransom. Erskine and Kendel abducted Stark, but when he resisted, Erskine restrained him by sitting on him, which led to his death. Later, Kendall and Irvine helped dispose of the body.

Resolution

The investigation resulted in multiple arrests. According to court records:

Erskine Felix was convicted in 2019 of second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and tampering with evidence. He received a sentence of 24 years to life and is at Green Haven Correctional Facility.

Kendel Felix was found guilty in 2016 of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 15 years to life. He is currently at Sing Sing Correctional Facility.

Kendall Felix pled guilty to conspiracy and hindering prosecution in 2019. He received a sentence of 2 1/3 to 7 years and was released on parole in 2021.

Irvine Henry pled guilty to attempted tampering with evidence and served a three-month sentence.

Aftermath

The murder had a major impact on Stark’s family and community. His death shocked the Williamsburg neighborhood, where he was active in business and religious circles. The case also gained attention due to Stark’s financial background and controversial dealings, which were widely reported.

New York Homicide Season 3 episode 10 gives viewers a complete look at the Menachem Stark case. The storytelling is fact-based and shows how the NYPD used evidence and confessions to solve the crime.

