New York Homicide season 3 episode 11: A detailed case overview

Episode 11 of New York Homicide Season 3 explores the story of Talina Bryant, who was reported missing on September 8, 2000. Talina was a college student who worked as a clerk salesman at a Tristan & American clothing store in Rockefeller Center, New York City.

When investigators searched Talina's apartment, they found bloodstains on the carpet, and one of the floorboards was cut to remove the evidence. Investigators initially failed to track down the location of Talina Bryant. It was only years later, in April 2003, that Talina's remains were found near a deserted warehouse in Metro-North railway tracks, Bullard Avenue.

The complete investigation behind finding the murderer of Talina Bryant is documented in New York Homicide season 3 episode 11. The episode titled Bronx Undercover aired on April 12, 2025, on Oxygen. The official synopsis of the New York Homicide episode reads:

"A college student goes missing, a search of her Bronx apartment leads the NYPD to suspect foul play."

The disappearance of New York Homicide subject Talina Bryant

As per a Daily News article published on April 11, 2003, Talina disappeared from her rented apartment in Hull Avenue, Norwood, in September 2000. The victim's mother, Deborah Myers, revealed that Talina went to one of her friend's residence at 188th St. and Washington Ave.

The friend said that she took a bus back home and promised to call her when she reached home. However, Talina never called back. As per The New York Times, it was in April 2003 when the body of Talina Bryant was found between 237th Street and Bullard Avenue in Wakefield, in the Bronx.

As per an Oxygen article published on April 12, 2025, upon interrogation, detectives discovered that Talina Bryant had filed a complaint against her former boyfriend. Reportedly, she filed an assault complaint against James Moore and received an order of protection.

Upon interrogation, Moore said to the police that it was a misunderstanding. His DNA was tested with the bloodstains found at the scene, but it did not match. James Moore was eventually excluded as a suspect.

A hit man was hired to kill New York Homicide subject Talina Bryant

As per a The New York Times article published on April 11, 2003, new information led Bronx detectives to a man named Dennis Mundo in January 2003. As reported by Oxygen, Detectives Jimmy Rivera and Richie Gonzalez from the NYPD's Undercover Squad started an operation to retrieve crucial details from Mundo.

They went undercover, and on March 23, 2003, met Dennis Mundo over a dinner in Brooklyn. They recorded the entire conversation, where Mundo admitted to committing the murder.

On April 9, 2003, Dennis Mundo told the investigators that he and his accomplice were paid a sum of $8000 to kill Talina Bryant, as reported by Daily News on October 19, 2004. It was Mundo who led the investigators to the Metro-North railway tracks in Bullard Avenue. Cavader dogs found the body remains buried behind an abandoned warehouse.

As reported by Daily News, the victim was tied with duct tape and was stabbed repeatedly to death. The remains were found in trash bags, which the culprit buried.

As per the New York Post, Talina's former landlord became the prime suspect behind funding money for the murder. However, Deputy Chief Joseph Reznick did not directly state the culprit, who funded the hit men. Due to insufficient evidence, the landlord could not be charged.

Dennis Mundo was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder of Talina Bryant. Mundo pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison. However, the current whereabouts of the New York Homicide culprit remains undisclosed.

