New York Homicide season 3 episode 14: A detailed case overview

New York Homicide season 3 episode 14 explores the story of Vincent Johnson, a homeless man who committed a series of murders in the neighborhoods of Williamsburg and Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn between 1999 and 2000.

Vincent was a drug abuser who was associated with s*x workers in the region. When the Brooklyn North Homicide Task Force began investigating his crimes, they found him confessing to the murders of five women. Reportedly, all of the victims worked as p*ostitutes.

The complete investigation into the motive behind the murder and the process of proving Vincent Johnson guilty is documented in New York Homicide season 3 episode 14. The episode is set to premiere on May 3, 2025, at 9 pm EST on Oxygen.

What is the story behind the New York Homicide culprit Vincent Johnson?

Brooklyn North Homicide Task Force discovered multiple women strangled to death (Image via Pexels)

As reported by The New York Times, on September 19, 1999, a woman named Joann Feliciano was found strangled to death on the rooftop of 171 South Fourth Street in Williamsburg. Joann had been living with her mother, Maria Feliciano, a retired factory worker. She was reportedly suffering from drug addiction.

A similar murder took place a month back, on August 26, 1999, when a woman named Vivian Caraballo was found dead in the elevator room of her building on South Second Street. On September 25, 1999, another woman, Rhonda Tucker, was found strangled at her apartment in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Two other women, Patricia Sullivan and Laura Nasser, were also killed similarly, as reported by The New York Times. Vincent Johnson, the subject of New York Homicide, was also connected to the murder of Katrina Niles, though he denied the accusation.

Forensic reports revealed that the victims were strangled with a ligature (Image via Pexels)

As per official forensic reports, the New York Homicide victims were strangled by Vincent with whatever materials, thread, knots, or ropes, he found at hand. Two of his victims were strangled with their shoelaces, one was killed with the string of her sweatpants, and two were killed with an electric wire.

Investigators also suspected that one of the victims was murdered with a torn piece of cloth. All the bodies were allegedly found exactly on the spot where they were murdered. Two of Vincent's victims were found on rooftops in Williamsburg, one was discovered in the utility room of Williamsburg Bridge, and two more were found at their apartments in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

The arrest of the New York Homicide episode subject, Vincent Johnson

A homeless man led the authorities to Vincent Johnson (Image via Pexels)

While investigating the serial killings, authorities found a homeless man who was initially suspected of being related to the killings. However, after DNA testing revealed no match with the sample found at the crime scene, he was excluded from suspicion.

However, the homeless man led the Brooklyn North Homicide Task Force police officers to another homeless individual, Vincent Johnson. The two used to take drugs together, and the homeless man revealed that Vincent had violent se*ual tendencies.

As reported by The New York Times, Vincent Johnson was arrested on August 4, 2000, around 6:45 pm by detectives from the Brooklyn North Homicide Task Force. The police had earlier spread the news of the serial killer to the public for precautionary measures.

Reportedly, Vincent was crossing the Williamsburg Bridge from Manhattan to Brooklyn when he was apprehended, as reported by The New York Times. During the interrogation, Vincent refused to provide his DNA sample for the test. However, one of the detectives remembered that Vincent had spat on the street outside. The New York Homicide culprit reportedly claimed that he was suffering from tuberculosis.

The DNA sample from Vincent Johnson matched with the sample found in four of the victims (Image via Pexels)

Investigators collected a DNA sample from Vincent's saliva on the street and sent it for forensic examination. When the results came back, they linked Vincent to the DNA found at four of the crime scenes.

As reported by Factual America, Vincent Johnson's trial began in 2001. He was found guilty of the murder of six women and received six consecutive life imprisonment sentences without any chance of parole.

He was sent to the Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York. Vincent Johnson died on September 20, 2024, at the age of 55 while serving his sentence behind bars.

