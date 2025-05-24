New York Homicide season 3 episode 17: A detailed case overview

New York Homicide season 3 episode 17 explores the story of Jodie Nicole Jakubaszek, a 25-year-old woman whose body was found in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn on June 3, 1997.

When investigators arrived at the scene and sent the body for forensic examination, they discovered that Jodie was six months pregnant at the time of her death. The most shocking detail was that she had been expecting a child when she was murdered.

New York Homicide season 3 episode 17, titled The Coney Island Cover Up, explores the full investigation behind Jodie Jakubaszek's murder. It is set to premiere on May 24, 2025, on Oxygen. The official synopsis of the New York Homicide reads:

"When a pregnant woman is found dead in Coney Island, the NYPD races to find her killer."

What is the story of the New York Homicide episode subject, Jodie Jakubaszek?

Jodie Jakubaszek was six months pregnant when she was murdered (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Find a Grave, Jodie Jakubaszek was born on July 30, 1971, and was a resident of Rochester, New York. She was 25 years old and six months pregnant when her life came to a tragic end on June 3, 1997.

According to Oxygen, when investigators reached the crime scene, they found Jodie's body face down beside a dumpster. No personal property, identification, or visible signs of injury were found on the victim's body. Although she had no shoes, her feet were not dirty.

Investigators discovered the body of Jodie Jakubaszek beside a dumpster in Coney Island (Image via Pexels)

Through further investigation, authorities identified the body as that of Jodie Nicole Jakubaszek. At the time of the murder, Jodie had been living in the same building as her ex-boyfriend, Marvin Fulford.

As reported by Oxygen, the New York Homicide episode subject Jodie Jakubaszek was six months pregnant with Marvin's child. However, the couple had since separated, and Marvin was living with his new partner, Deborah Pretlow.

Jodie's ex-boyfriend Marvin Fulford was interrogated, but he was not found guilty (Image via Pexels)

During interrogation, investigators learned that Marvin Fulford worked at a strip club in the Bronx and claimed to have maintained a friendly relationship with Jodie. Initially, Deborah was excluded from suspicion, especially since Jodie was planning to move back to Rochester soon.

Investigation on the murder of New York Homicide subject Jodie Jakubaszek

Three suspects revealed Deborah Pretlow was responsible for the murder of Jodie Jakubaszek (Image via Pexels)

As reported by Oxygen, authorities interrogated three suspects—Ria Clarke, Laundrea, and Tamika Adams. Surprisingly, all three pointed to Deborah Pretlow as the person responsible for the murder.

It was revealed that Jodie Jakubaszek had been made unconscious with a sedative and then strangled to death with a trash bag by Deborah.

Deborah Pretlow was found guilty of the abduction, robbery, and murder (Image via Pexels)

As per the official website of the New York State Senate, Deborah Pretlow was found guilty of kidnapping, robbery, and first-degree murder of Jodie Jakubaszek. She was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

The New York Homicide episode's culprit, Deborah Pretlow, was incarcerated at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison for female convicts in New York.

