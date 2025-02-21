New York Homicide Season 3 Episode 4: A detailed case overview

New York Homicide season 3, episode 4, narrates the story of Felix Brinkman, a 90-year-old man, who was killed at his Manhattan apartment in July 2009. Brinkman was a Holocaust survivor who survived multiple concentration camps. After World War II ended, Brinkman opened a disco club in New York City.

He quickly rose to wealth and popularity during the 1970s. It was during the 1990s when Felix Brinkman closed the disco and started working as a manager at a building in the Bronx.

New York Homicide season 3 episode 4, titled Death After Disco, will document the complete investigation behind Felix Brinkman's death. The episode will be released on February 22, 2025, at 9 pm EST on Oxygen. The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"When a Holocaust survivor and the king of the disco scene is found bound and murdered on the Upper East Side, detectives embark on a multi-borough investigation, uncovering a salacious private life with a woman who may hold clues to his demise."

New York Homicide season 3, episode 4: What is the story of Felix Brinkman

New York Homicide subject Felix Brinkman survived concentration camps (Image via Pexels)

As per an Oxygen article published on January 31, 2025, Felix Brinkman was born in Latvia and eventually moved to Germany. When the Holocaust started to rise in Germany, his family was moved to a ghetto. Since Brinkman's mother was Jewish, they were forced into concentration camps.

During World War II, New York Homicide subject Felix Brinkman survived the harsh environments in multiple camps, including Ebensee, Mauthausen, and Auschwitz, but still managed to survive.

Felix Brinkman's son, Rick Brinkman, is a psychologist who describes his father as a kind human being. In an article on Rick Brinkman's website, he wrote,

“While in Auschwitz he was picked for the gas chamber five times and five times got out of it because he could speak perfect German and explain his value as an electrician.”

In the article, Rick narrated the story of how his father met his mother while living in the ghetto. As per the article, Felix used to run a telephone repair factory. A German officer once asked him to fix a record record played. Felix brought the record player to his shop and quickly repaired it. He then brought the record player to his factory and played music for the workers there.

"People didn’t have such things in the ghetto and hadn’t heard music for years. Most of the employees were young women and some of them insisted, 'Herr Brinkmann you must dance.' My father chose my mother. A day later he made her his secretary, even though she couldn’t type, but as my dad said, 'She sure could kiss.'" Rock Brinkman wrote.

Rick Brinkman in his article, wrote,

"A couple of months after the war had ended my father was heading back to Poland to see if my mother was alive. He was crossing a bridge guarded by a Russian soldier. My father spoke fluent Russian and explained he had spent the last nine months in three concentration camps. He didn't know if any of his family or his wife was alive."

As per Oxygen, the Russian handed him a machine gun to kill a German officer who was coming from behind. Rick went on to add,

"My father handed the machine gun back and said, 'No I ,can't do that.' That was the kind of person he was and the compassion he had."

Felix went on to marry Mona and they settled in New York City. It was during the 1970s when New York Homicide subject Felix opened a disco nightclub named Adam's Apple, which quickly rose to popularity.

New York Homicide subject Felix Brinkman owned a disco nightclub (Image via Pexels)

As per Oxygen, Felix was popular in the social circle and was known for his luxurious suits and gold scorpion medallion. Reportedly, Felix started getting into affairs with other women, and he got a divorce.

After running for 30 years, the club closed down in the 1990s. Felix eventually took a managerial job at the Bronx building, owned by his former business partner.

Felix Brinkman was killed in an attempted burglary.

New York Homicide subject Felix Brinkman was found murdered in his apartment (Image via Pexels)

As per a CBS article published on August 3, 2009, in July 2009, authorities from the New York Police Department found Felix Brinkman on his bed, tied in duct tape, and drowned in a pool of blood.

As per the medical reports, Felix Brinkman died of asphyxia. As per the CBS article, the victim had connections with several women and would often call them to his apartment.

It was Brinkman's friend Bo Dietl, a former NYPD official, who first discovered the body and called the emergency. After more than two years of investigation, prosecutors from the Manhattan Supreme Court found Aljulah Cutts, along with his brother Hasib and Angela Murray, involved in the murder.

New York Homicide subject Felix Brinkman was killed in an attempted robbery (Image via Pexels)

According to the prosecution, the culprits tried to rob the two lock safes in Brinkman's apartment. One had thousands of dollars of cash, while the other had his tax documents.

In the New York Post article Justice Merchan said,

“This was no ordinary beating. No, what you did to Mr. Brinkmann was unjustified and shocking to the conscience.”

As per a HuffPost article, Aljulah Cutts was sentenced to 25 years behind bars. Watch New York Homicide season 3, episode 4 to know more about the murder of Felix Brinkman.

