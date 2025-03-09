New York Homicide season 3 episode 5: A complete case overview

New York Homicide season 3 episode 5, follows the investigation behind the murder of Shawn Rucker. It was in November 2012, when his body was discovered on a Far Rockaway Beach, after the Sandy Hurricane. His decomposed body was stuffed inside garbage bags and was under the debris that piled up after the storm.

Ad

Investigators found several blunt traumas on the victim's head, and the multiple stabbing wounds were ruled out as the cause of death. New York Homicide season 3 episode 5 explores the entire series of incidents that led the detectives to the culprits. The episode titled A Hurricane of Deceit was released on March 1, 2025. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"When a killer tries to use the chaos of one of New York's worst weather catastrophes to get away with murder, detectives in Far Rockaway, Queens fight through Mother Nature's wrath, uncovering a plot of lust, jealousy and, ultimately, betrayal."

Ad

Trending

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

New York Homicide season 3 episode 5: How was the body of Shawn Rucker found?

Rucker's body was found by Beach cleaning workers after the Sandy Superstorm (Image via Pexels)

As per the New York Homicide episode, it was on November 15, 2012, when workers, along with the Park Department, were clearing piles of debris on a Far Rockaway Beach in Beach 13th Street, when they noticed an elbow sticking out of the sand. When the staff went through the garbage, they found the remains of a Shawn Rucker.

Ad

As per New York Homicide season 3 episode 5, the body had several blunt force traumas on its head, which signified that Rucker was hit with a heavy object. Additionally, there were several stabbing marks on the body and a ripping cut on its wrist. There was a bone-deep cut on the victim's left thigh, signifying that the killer had tried to dismember the body.

The body of Shawn Rucker was covered with a patterned cloth and then stuffed into a garbage bag, as per New York Homicide season 3 episode 5. When Rucker's autopsy reports arrived, they revealed that the victim died due to blunt force trauma on the head and chest compressions due to repeated stabbings.

Ad

Who murdered Shawn Rucker?

Rucker used to live with his girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend Thyron Aycock (Image via Pexels)

As per Attorney Melinda Katz from Queens Supreme Court, Queens District, the trial records revealed that Shawn Rucker used to live in Far Rockaway, Queens. Rucker shared the house with Tiana Baker and Thyron Aycock, who were presumed to be romantically entangled with each other.

Ad

Reportedly, somewhere between November 5, 2012, and November 7, 2012, Thyron Aycock demanded Shawn to leave the house. A heated argument started to take place between them, which eventually turned to physical violence. As per New York Homicide season 3 episode 5, Thyron Aycock struck the victim with a hammer eight times.

After Shawn Rucker had died, Aycock tried to dismember the body. The mark of lacerations on the victim's wrist and the deep cut on the left thigh proved that. The body was then stuffed into a garbage bag and then buried on the beach shore.

Ad

Thyron Aycock was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Shawn Rucker (Image via Pexels)

As per New York Homicide season 3 episode 5, when the police searched Thyron Aycock's residence, they found a knife that had the victim's blood. Additionally, the same patterned cloth in which the body was wrapped was found at Thyron's house.

Ad

It was on February 11, 2022, when Aycock was found guilty of second-degree murder of Shawn Rucker. On March 8, 2022, Queens Supreme Court Justice Cassandra Mullen sentenced Thyron Aycock from 25 years to life in prison.

Check out our other articles to know more details about other cases in New York Homicide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback