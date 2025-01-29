New York Homicide season 3: Release date & time, where to watch, case previews, and more

New York Homicide season 3 will premiere on February 1, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on Oxygen. This season is going to take viewers through some of the most shocking murder cases that have left a mark on New York City. Hosted by retired NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert K. Boyce, the series will cover 20 new cases, including the murder of an Indian prince and a serial killer who terrorized Brooklyn.

New episodes of New York Homicide season 3 will be available on Oxygen and Peacock, which can be streamed through the Oxygen app. New York Homicide season 3 aims to be a recount of the crimes with an insight into how law enforcers, together with the community, strive to pursue the criminals relentlessly.

When and where to watch New York Homicide season 3?

New York Homicide Season 3 will premiere on February 1, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on Oxygen, with corresponding times for other regions as indicated below:

Region Release Date Time (Local) Eastern Time (ET) February 1, 2025 9 PM Pacific Time (PT) February 1, 2025 6 PM Central Time (CT) February 1, 2025 8 PM Mountain Time (MT) February 1, 2025 7 PM India Standard Time (IST) February 2, 2025 7:30 AM

Viewers interested in watching New York Homicide can catch it on Oxygen or stream the episodes through the Peacock service. Episodes will air every week. The Oxygen app is available for catching up on missed episodes after the live airing.

The show is produced by ITV America's Good Caper Content in collaboration with Central Park Entertainment. According to Oxygen, the show has attracted much viewership; during its second season, it reached about 8.3 million viewers across all platforms.

What to expect in New York Homicide season 3?

In season 3 of New York Homicide, the different cases that shook the metropolis to its core would be detailed, as announced by the advertisements. Some of the cases that have been included are:

Murder of an Indian Prince: Famous for his wealthy lifestyle, he is bound to reveal all his dark secrets because of this gaudy, expensive lifestyle.

Hurricane Sandy Victim: The body of a man found after the hurricane storm will be analyzed. In this perspective, natural disasters seem to complicate criminal investigations even more.

Hell's Kitchen Murder: This case significantly impacted New York's nightlife and club scene, illustrating how crime can change community dynamics.

Tech Entrepreneur's Death: A young tech entrepreneur is killed at the prime of his success with knife attacks in an urban area. This raises serious questions about urban safety.

Brooklyn Serial Killer: A chilling account of a serial killer who kept the borough on edge will be featured, showing the fear and tension that such criminals instill in communities.

These will not only evoke memories of all those incidents, but interviews will also be presented with detectives, family members, and experts relating to the ongoing investigation.

Episode highlights

The two episodes scheduled for release in February offer interesting storylines:

DEADLY LESSON (February 1): Part of the series on investigations into the stabbing of a much-loved Staten Island teacher. The NYPD finds a web of secrets in an unexpected place, exposing secrets even seasoned detectives didn't know existed.

THE ALMOST PERFECT MURDER (February 8): A landlord of a building goes missing in Brooklyn, and police get suspicious about foul play. Without a body and little evidence, the case remains cold until a secret witness speaks out, revealing jaw-dropping truths.

These episodes have been designed to hook the audiences with suspenseful stories while giving them a live look at how the crime-solving processes go about.

In a nutshell, New York Homicide season 3 promises to deliver dramatic stories from one of America's most lively cities. The high-profile cases combined with the input of expert Robert K. Boyce make the show excitingly interesting to delve into the issues of crime and justice.

Season 3 airs on February 1.

