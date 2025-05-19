"100% you're going to f**k this up "- Fans divided over Sesame Street's new Netflix deal

After what seemed to be the end of a historical television show, Netflix has stepped in at the eleventh hour to save Sesame Street, which is now going to premiere on Netflix with new episodes. Moreover, the earlier episodes of the famed show will also be available for streaming, according to the new deal.
The long-running children's show seemed to be coming to an end after HBO did not renew the contract with Sesame Workshop for new episodes due to strategic reasons. Max is also soon set to be rebranded as HBO Max, marking multiple changes for the streaming platform, including the end of several prominent programs.
Sesame Street's new home has received some divisive opinions, however. The primary argument against Netflix from fans is that Netflix may fit this program into its style, which many describe as "woke." Of course, many fans were also very happy that the program was not ending, which is perhaps the bigger win here.
User @OGBoomer3 said, for instance:
"100% you're going to f**k this up with some woke bullsh*t."
Others also had negative things to say about this.
"Hopefully, it goes back to being a wholesome kids' show and not the brainwashing thing it became on PBS."- another user wrote.
"N is for Nope."- another user wrote.
However, there were also overwhelmingly positive responses to the revival of the show, with many fans thanking Netflix for saving the show.
"Sesame Street on Netflix? Nostalgia overload, I'm here for it!"- one user wrote.
"I'm glad Sesame Street can land on its feet. Thank you, Netflix for preserving this classic institution."- another user added.
"This is wonderful, with how PBS was recently treated I’m glad that Sesame Street has found a new home. This way kids can continue to learn important lessons"- yet another X user added.
This change may actually lead to greater visibility of the series. Netflix also has plans for some changes that could prove to be interesting for the show.
Netflix to bring a new format to Sesame Street
Not only did Netflix save the show from getting canceled, but it also plans to update the presentation style. As per reports, the series will now be dropping its magazine-style format and going for a more long-form approach.
The 56th season of the show will also feature Tales From 123, a new animated segment. As per Netflix, the release format will also be different. The series will now release in three distinct batches.
As the show has always been free, this arrangement will also be a highly unlikely one for Netflix. Yet, the new home for the show has most fans excited, and most are simply glad that some network was there to fund it and save it.
With Netflix behind it, the show will not be canceled anytime soon, and may now reach a wider batch of viewers, even beyond the United States.
More updates about this are expected to arrive soon. Stay tuned.