Weak Hero Class 1 and 2 aired on November 18, 2022, and April 25, 2025, respectively. It was adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Seo Pass. The series was helmed by director Park Dhan-hee and penned by screenwriter Yoo Su-min.

Featuring Weak Hero Class 2 (Image via @netflixkr/X)

The first installment revolves around the model and top student, Yeon Shi-eun, who uses his mind and psychology to fight the bullies. He soon develops close friendships with Su-ho and Beom-seok and fights the gangsters and students involved in school violence. Meanwhile, the second season showcases the transfer of Shi-eun to a new school after his bond with Beom-seok breaks, and Su-ho goes into a coma after an unfortunate incident.

At the new school, he soon allies with Ben Park, Seo Jun-tae, and Ko Hyeon-tae to fight the enemy time led by Baek-jin.

The 4 best fighters from Weak Hero Class 1 & 2

1) Park Ji-hoon

Featuring Park Ji-hoon (Image via @netflixkr/X)

Park Ji-hoon played the character of Yeon Si-eun. He was known for using his wits, psychology, physics, and mind to tackle the school bully and roadside gangsters. Although he lacked physical strength and muscle power due to a lack of practice, he used his pen to beat the enemies.

2) Choi Hyun-wook

Featuring Choi Hyun-wook (Image via @netflixkr/X)

Choi Hyun-wook played the character of Suho in Weak Hero Class 1 & 2. He was regarded as one of the best fighters in the drama. He not only used his brain but also his muscular strength to fight the school bully and tackle the violence. Initially, he was an MMA fighter. However, he has to quit the sport.

3) Ryeu-un

Featuring Choi Hyun-wook (Image via @netflixkr/X)

Ryeo-un played the character of Park Hu-min aka Baku, in Weak Hero Class 2. He was the strongest and best fighter in the season. He only took down the bullies from the Union but protected Eunjang High School with his sole strength. He was not a skilled or trained fighter. But he used his skills and self-learned fighting skills to protect himself and those he loved.

4) Bae Na-ra

Featuring Bae Na-ra (Image via @netflixkr/X)

Bae Na-ra played the character of Union leader Na Baek-jin, who was one of the unbeatable fighters of the school drama. During his childhood, he learned how to fight back and protect himself from the bullying of his best friend, Baku.

Moreover, in Weak Hero Class 2, both the protagonists, Si-eun and Baku, had to come together to beat their strength. Baek-jin used both his mind and strength to tackle the opposite team in the fight.

Weak Hero Class 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.

