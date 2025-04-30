5 K-dramas to watch if you liked Weak Hero Class 2

On April 25, 2025, Netflix dropped all eight episodes of the K-drama Weak Hero Class 2. The drama featured a star-studded cast, including Park Ji-hoon, Ryeo Un, Choi Min-young, Yoo Su-bin, Bae Na-ra, Lee Min-jae, and already Jun-young. It was helmed by director and screenwriter Yoo Soo-min. The series was adapted from the webcomic Yakhanyoungwoong, authored by Seo Pae-seu.

Ad

According to Asianwiki, the official synopsis for Weak Hero Class 2 has been provided below:

"Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) transfers to Eunjang High School and makes friends with Park Hu-nin (Ryeo Un), Seo Jun-tae (Choi Min-young) and Go Hyun-tak (Lee Min-jae)."

Ad

Trending

It further reads:

"But, Yeon Si-eun must now face an even bigger and more violent group called Union. Members of the notorious group include Na Baek-jin (Bae Na-ra) and Geum Seong-je (Lee Jun-young)."

As the drama concluded, it received positive reviews for its storyline, actors, cinematography, twists, and emotional appeal. If you liked Weak Hero Class 2 and want to watch something similar, binge-watch The King of Pigs, Boyhood, and other K-dramas of the same genre.

Ad

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Study Group, Extracurricular, Boyhood, The King of Pigs, and other K-dramas to watch if you liked Weak Hero Class 2

1) Boyhood

Featuring Im Si-wan (Image via @yim_siwang/Instagram)

Where to watch: Tubi and Rakuten CViki

Ad

Cast: Yim Si-wan, Lee Sun-bin, Kang Hye-won, Lee Si-woo, Kim Yun-bae, and Kim Jung-jin

The youth and dark K-drama Boyhood explored the stories of students at an agricultural high school located in Chungcheong Province. It was set against the backdrop of late 1980s. The series depicted the ordeal of a feeble and small boy named Byung-tae. Following the transfer to Buyeo Agricultural School, he was mistaken as someone who was known for his physical strength. Subsequently, his life witnessed a drastic change.

Ad

2) Study Group

Featuring Hwang Min-hyun (Image via @optimushwang/Instagram)

Where to watch: TVING and Rakuten Viki

Ad

Cast: Hwang Min-hyun, Han Ji-eun, Cha Woo-min, Lee Jong-hyun, Shin Su-hyun, and Yoon Sang-jung

The K-drama Study Group was adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by Shin Hyung-wook. It followed the story of a student Yun Ga-min who did poorly at academics in Yusung Technical High school. He formed a study group to improve his grades and used his muscular and athletic strength to safeguard his friends from the bullies.

Ad

3) Extracurricular

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

Cast: Kim Dong-hee, Park Ju-hyun, Jung Da-bin, Nam Yoon-su, Choi Min-soo, and others

The psychological thriller K-drama Extracurricular follows the story of four high school students who get entangled in criminal activities in the pursuit of earning money. This ten-episode series was helmed by director Kim Jin-min and penned by screenwriter Jin Han-sae.

4) School 2017

Featuring School 2017 cast (Image via Rakuten Viki)

Where to watch: Apple TV, Netflix, Rakuten Viki, iQIYI, and Kocowa

Ad

Cast: Kim Se-jeong, Kim Jung-hyun, Jang Dong-yeon, Han Sun-hwa, Han Joo-wan, and Seol In-ah

The romance and comedy school K-drama School 2017 followed the story of an aspiring webtoon artist, Ra Eun-ho, and the son of the school's director, Hyun Tae-woon. They formed a partnership when the former was alleged to be Student X. Student X was known to challenge the corrupt practices of the school and mitigate them in his own way.

Ad

5) The King of Pigs

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where to watch: Apple TV, Prime Video, and TVING

Cast: Kim Dong-wook, Kim Sung-kyu, Chae Jung-an, Choi Hyun-jin, Shin Hyun-seo, and others

The thriller and crime K-drama The King of Pigs follows the story of two friends, Kyung Min and Detective Jong-suk, who reconnected two decades after receiving a message from a mutual friend. The text evoked the haunting flashbacks of bullying from school, and subsequently, a series of murders took place. It was adapted from the animated film of the same name by Yeon Sang-ho.

Ad

The other K-dramas similar to Weak Hero Class 2 include My Name, Revenge of Others, School 2013, Pyramid Game, Night Has Come, and The Glory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More