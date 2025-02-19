The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will replay the murder of Michigan singer, Egypt Covington. She was found dead, tied up in her home, and it took three years to bring her justice.

Ad

Season 14 episode 15 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is titled A Girl Named Egypt. This case will air on Oxygen on February 19, 2025. The synopsis of the episode reads:

“After 27-year-old Egypt Covington is found murdered in her home, investigators in Michigan quickly identify a person of interest, but years pass without an arrest. The two-hour broadcast features the latest developments in the case, including state police detectives speaking out for the first time to reveal clues they uncovered in Egypt’s murder.”

Ad

Trending

Before the episode airs, here are 5 key details about Egypt Covington’s murder.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

5 important details surrounding Egypt Covington’s murder

1) Egypt Covington was discovered dead by her boyfriend

Expand Tweet

Ad

Egypt Covington was discovered dead in her home in Belleville, Van Buren Township in June 2017. Her boyfriend Curtis Meadows had an intuition that something was wrong when Covington did not reply to his morning check-in.

When Curtis did not get a response, he headed to Covington's house to check in on her. He found her car in the parking lot and her house door partially opened. When he entered, he saw her lying on the floor, face down, with her hands bound with Christmas lights. He discovered that she had been shot in the head.

Ad

2) Egypt Covington’s family struggled for years to get justice

Police in the Michigan town of Van Buren led this investigation. Curtis Meadows was the first person they interrogated but discovered that he had no motives that could link him to the murder. Covington’s ex-boyfriend was a person of interest in 2017, as had a violent past with Covington, but due to lack of evidence, no arrests were made, which resulted in a setback till 2020.

Ad

Covington's family struggled for years to have Van Buren Township investigators turn over the case to Michigan State Police. In 2020, finally, the case was taken over by Michigan State Police.

3) Egypt Covington’s killers were caught with the help of a geofence warrant

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michigan state detectives utilized a geofence warrant, a sophisticated investigative technique that lets authorities collect data from all cellphone and mobile device users in a certain place at a given time. They utilized the data they retrieved to uncover and follow a potential suspect's activities in or around a murder scene, and tracked down Covington's killers.

4) The real reason behind Covington's murder

Covington's neighbor was a certified caregiver who had marijuana in his house and had discussed it on local television. Covington and her neighbor used to go to Electric Forest, a music event every June. On the day Covington was murdered, the neighbor had gone to the event but she had stayed back.

Ad

Three men had planned to break into her neighbor's residence and steal the marijuana. The robbery was planned because the men involved assumed no one would be home, instead, they broke into the wrong side of the duplex house and found Covington, while she was watching a movie. To cover up their crime, the burglars tied her up and shot her.

5) Covington’s killers pleaded guilty

Expand Tweet

Ad

Three years after Covington's death, her killers, Shane Evans and Timothy Moore, were apprehended in November 2020, while Shandon Groom was arrested in December 2020.

Evans, Moore, and Groom were placed at the crime scene using cell phone data and GPS coordinates. They stole Covington's mobile phone, which pinged to the same area as their phones before they were thrown away.

In 2023, Moore was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, and four counts of felony firearms, Groom faced charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, first-degree home invasion, and three counts of felony firearm, while Evans was charged with criminal murder and first-degree home invasion.

Ad

To learn more about this case, watch the upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Oxygen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback