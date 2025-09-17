Acapulco creator Austin Winsberg on the culmination of the Julia and Maximo love story (Exclusive)

The series finale of Acapulco, the bilingual comedy on Apple TV+, was just as everyone expected it to be: warm, fuzzy, and heartwarming. While the story does center around a cast of characters at the Las Colinas resort in Acapulco, the show is really the love story of the two central characters - Julia and Maximo.

This is a love story that happens in two timelines, and while Julia and Maximo are together for a significant part of the older timeline, in the present day, it is established that they are no longer a couple. Spoilers follow for season 4 episode 10, the series finale of the Apple TV+ fan-favorite.

Showrunner Austin Winsberg took the time to chat with Sportskeeda about bringing Julia and Maximo together in two different timelines. There were two central aspects to the romance - the breakup and the makeup.

"Yeah, definitely. I feel like it’s something we knew from the very beginning of season 1: that Maximo and Julia are not together in the present. So, we had to figure out… you have this couple that seems so much in love at the end of season 2 and all of season 3," Winsberg said.

The executive producer continued:

"So, you have to figure out what is it that tore them apart in the past, and what’s going to happen with them in the present. So, it was something that was ongoing in the show, and not something that we necessarily wanted to write to, because we didn’t want to see younger Maximo and Julia breaking up."

Since Acapulco ends with season 4, Winsberg knew that the grand finale had to be a grandiose affair. And therefore, Julia and Maximo needed to come together in the present day:

"But we needed to see what happened in that storyline. So, ultimately, the way that we were able to weave it together in the final episodes, where we see them disconnecting in the past, and reconnecting in the present, that was kind of our big endgame for the show."

Austin Winsberg knew that Acapulco's most important scenes would feature Julia and Maximo

Even though Winsberg has told the story of Julia and Maximo for four straight seasons, he knew that it was necessary to culminate the Acapulco saga with these characters.

"And to see those scenes between older Maximo and older Julia, those last few scenes, were very rewarding. I remember when we were shooting those scenes on that deck, I kept saying to our director Santiago Limón, who was great for the final two episodes… these are the most important scenes of the entire series. We have to get these scenes right," he said.

According to him, it wasn't just Carolina Gómez and Eugenio Derbez who did justice to the scene, but the entire Acapulco crew:

"It’s the finale and we have to understand the breakup and the makeup in the same space. So there was a lot of pressure and a lot of eyeballs from us on the last scenes, just making sure we were getting the emotion of those scenes right. And everybody played those scenes really beautifully."

