Actor Richard Chamberlain, star of The Thorn Birds and Shogun, passes away at 90

Richard Chamberlain, whose career was characterized by his leading performances in shows like The Thorn Birds and Shogun, has died at the age of 90.

Chamberlain was not just a renowned actor, but also one of the most famous male TV stars in Hollywood during the years of the 1960s-80s. He passed away, leaving a legacy behind in the memorable performances that he gave across film, television, and theater.

Richard Chamberlain died on March 29 in Waimanalo, Hawai'i, following a stroke and subsequent complications. The actor's agent, Harlan Boll, confirmed his death. Chamberlain's longtime partner, Martin Rabbett, stated:

"Our beloved Richard is with the angels now. He is free and soaring to those loved ones before us. How blessed were we to have known such an amazing and loving soul. Love never dies. And our love is under his wings lifting him to his next great adventure."

Richard Chamberlain’s early fame started with his role in Dr. Kildare

Chamberlain became famous in the 1960s for his role in the hit medical drama Dr. Kildare. He starred in the drama as the kind and skilled Dr. James Kildare, who became a household name by the late 1960s. The show aired between 1961-66, and won him a Golden Globe Award.

Chamberlain had a long and varied career, showcasing his talent in both theater and film. However, he became best known for his work in television, where he gained widespread recognition.

In 1980, he played an English navigator who was shipwrecked in Japan in the miniseries Shogun. The series was highly successful, earning multiple awards and making Chamberlain a well-known actor around the world.

How Richard Chamberlain helped change Hollywood and inspired many

Richard Chamberlain is not only known for his acting prowess, but also because he broke barriers in Hollywood. Despite his success, he chose to keep his personal life private for a greater part of his life. In 2003, he came out publicly as gay.

His courage to speak out about himself paved a way for better representation within Hollywood. Time and again, Chamberlain has been seen performing diverse roles on television, in films, as well as on-stage.

Other recent works of the actor included guest spots on programs such as Desperate Housewives and Brothers & Sisters. He stayed active and even took part in several theatre productions in his last years.

Chamberlain was born on March 31, 1934, in Los Angeles. He went on to have a career in acting after graduating from Pomona College with a degree in art and serving in the army in US. His fame in the initial stages of his career was based on his role as Dr. Kildare, but it was his constant endeavor to challenge himself and his craft that made him a legend.

Richard Chamberlain’s passing marks the end of a career that spanned decades across film, television, and theater. As an actor, singer, and artist, his work reached a wide audience and remains influential. His contributions to the entertainment industry will continue to be recognized, with his performances leaving a lasting impact.

