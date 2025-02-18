Alan Ritchson shares update on Blue Mountain State sequel

Actor Alan Ritchson has shared an exciting update about the Blue Mountain State sequel. On Sunday, February 16, in a press conference during NASCAR's Daytona 500, Ritchson confirmed that Amazon will produce a fourth season.

"We’re actually setting it up with Amazon. We are going to make a fourth season happen; I’m trying to work it into my schedule," he said. "I think it's going to be the best season of BMS we've ever had. It is so damn funny, and it's perfect, you know, the way that we resurrect the characters and then sort of bring them into the way that things are now."

Blue Mountain State originally aired in 2010 on Spike (now Paramount) and ran for three seasons between 2010 and 2011. It starred Alan Ritchson as Kevin "Thad" Castle, alongside Darin Brooks and Chris Romano. The series was created by Chris Romano and Eric Falconer, who are returning for the sequel.

The Blue Mountain State sequel was first reported in February 2024. There was some initial speculation about whether it would be picked up by Amazon MGM Studios, home to Ritchson's series Reacher, or Netflix, which re-aired the Blue Mountain State and helped it regain popularity.

The Blue Mountain State series was followed by the movie Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland, which was released in 2016 and funded by a Kickstarter campaign.

What we need to know before the Blue Mountain State sequel

A poster for the Blue Mountain State series (image via Prime Video)

The Blue Mountain State sequel will see the old characters in a new light, as noted by Ritchson. The original series, produced by Lionsgate, is a sports comedy set in the fictional Blue Mountain State University.

The series follows the lives of three freshmen who join the university's football team, the Mountain Goats, with Ritchson's Kevin serving as its captain. The series focuses on the trio's life as they adjust to college life, attend classes, face a bit of hazing, and strive to balance football with romance.

The upcoming sequel will see Ritchson, Brooks, and Romano reprise their iconic roles. While talking about the sequel during the Daytona 500 press conference, Ritchson said:

"I mean, everything’s changed. I mean, you know, you can get paid to play now. You know, I mean, there’s the [transfer] portal. There’s so many things that we can play with now that will surprise a character like Thad. I think it’s gonna be a lot of fun."

Stay tuned for further updates on the Blue Mountain State sequel.

