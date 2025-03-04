"At least he's a fan"— Internet reacts to Barack Obama turning down Ben Stiller's offer to star in Severance

Barack Obama could have been in Severance, but he turned down the uncredited role that eventually went to Keanu Reeves, according to Ben Stiller, the director and executive producer of the show. Stiller said on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, March 3, 2025, that he asked the former POTUS first to narrate Lumon's puppet propaganda video in the first episode of season 2 via a friend who knows his lawyer, but he declined. He said:

"Two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama, [saying], "He Ben, big fan of the show, love season 1, can't wait for season 2. Don't think I have time in my schedule to make this happen."

Ben Stiller said it was "pretty cool" that Barack Obama responded to his request despite not ending as he liked. However, Obama turning down the role earned various comments from netizens and the show's fans. One X user in particular said that it would have been "cool" if he changed his mind at some point, but at least he's a fan of Severance.

"At least he's a fan. Would be cool at some point if he changed his mind," a user on X commented.

Meanwhile, other netizens questioned what could have made Barack Obama busy enough to turn down Ben Stiller's offer of the role, but added that they were glad that he wasn't in it anyway, with someone else saying that he was the last thing the show needs.

"Good! I like the show so much! Bed you did a good job so far, keep politics out of Severance," an X user commented.

"What does he even do to not have the time. Glad he didn't do it anyway," another user on X said.

"Thank god. The last thing Severance needs is its own broad city moment," a user on X added.

Among other commenters is someone who thought Obama could have added a "presidential flair" to the Lumon building's whimsy, which could have been "fun" if it happened. Another mentioned that the project could have been priceless for the former US president, adding that it was a "missed opportunity" for him.

"That's such a fun idea! Barack Obama as the voice of the Lumon building would have been hilarious. Just imagine the presidential flair he would have brought to a whimsical character," a user on X commented.

"Ben Stiller's hilarious story about Barack Obama politely passing on voicing the Lumon building is SEVERANCE is priceless—talk about a missed opportunity," another X user said.

Ben Stiller's Severance season 2 is now streaming on Apple TV+

Expand Tweet

The second season of Severance debuted on Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025, with the first episode that could have featured Barack Obama in a voice-over role for the Lumon building. But after he declined it, the role eventually went to John Wick star Keanu Reeves, which Ben Stiller described as a "warm, inviting voice." He also told Jimmy Kimmel on the show that Keanu Reeves took the role "very seriously," despite it being uncredited, and even recorded multiple takes for the voiceover.

The ongoing series is about employees of a biotech company, Lumon Industries, undergoing a medical procedure that surgically divides their memories between work and personal lives. The conspiracy thriller, which has won 2 Primetime Emmys, stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, and more.

New episodes of Severance season 2 are released every Friday on Apple TV+.

