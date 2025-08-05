"Back! For a limited time only!"- Daniel Kyri returns to Chicago Fire season 14 after his exit

Chicago Fire season 14 is awaited by many, and the show's latest update just brought more attention to what is coming ahead. Actor Daniel Kyri, who played the role of Darren Ritter till the 13th season, has announced a brief return in the upcoming installment.

His recent social media update with co-stars Hanako Greensmith and Jocelyn Hudon unveiled the news. He mentioned in his Instagram Story:

"Back! For a limited time only!"

The actor had made an official exit from the show previously, but as per the actor, he will be making an appearance for a limited time in the series.

Daniel Kyri will reprise his role briefly as Darren Ritter in Chicago Fire season 14

A screenshot of Daniel Kyri's story (Image via Instagram/@danielkyri)

Daniel Kyri has been a part of the Chicago Fire series since 2018, making him one of the prominent characters in NBC's procedural drama. While his departure from the series was announced earlier this year, the actor took to social media to announce his limited return in the upcoming season 14.

In Kyri's Instagram story, he can be seen posing alongside actors Jocelyn Hudon and Hanako Greensmith on the sets of the series. While the selfie shares a fun behind-the-scenes look from the filming, it also raises anticipation about what the actor's brief presence will bring in the new installment.

It was confirmed in April 2025 that Kyri, along with Jake Lockett, will not be returning after season 13. While there was no closure given to his character at the end of the previous season, Kyri's short presence in Chicago Fire season 14 may give his character, Darren Ritter, a plot for exit.

Showrunner Andrea Newman commented on Daniel Kyri's character fate in Chicago Fire season 14

(Left to right) Hanako Greensmith, Daniel Kyri, and David Eigenberg at the sets of Chicago Fire (Image via Instagram/@danielkyri)

Previously this year, it was officially confirmed that Daniel Kyri would exit the series and not return in Chicago Fire season 14. Jake Lockett, who played Sam Carver, and Michael Bradway, who acted as Jack Damon, have also exited the series.

Kyri's latest social media update has made fans hopeful as they will get to witness Darren Ritter with his mates at Firehouse 51.

While this news has raised the anticipation regarding the upcoming season, the series' showrunner, Andrea Newman, gave some hints regarding a return of the character in an interview with TVline in May 2025.

On being asked about having no conclusion for Darren Ritter at the end of Chicago Fire season 13, Newman commented:

"We’re still working on all of that because we’re not even back for next season, and all this, a lot of it was surprises."

Newman further hinted that some development may be expected and said:

"We’re going to play with all this and see what we get and how much time we get with Daniel [Kyri], who we love, and the character, who we love. There’s lots of possibilities there."

The showrunner also hinted at how CFD layoffs would be a part of the upcoming season, which may be a part of Ritten's exit from the series. Talking to TVLine, Newman shared:

"[The layoffs twist] wasn’t even done intentionally for that, but because it’s so in the zeitgeist, people coming in and gutting departments and gutting places, it’s very real to the CFD. They’ve done that, too. And so, that is definitely happening next season.”

All about Chicago Fire season 14

A still from the series (Image via YouTube/@Chicago)

With different characters exploring their fate amidst layoffs and transitions, Chicago Fire season 14 will bring some unexpected twists and turns for the viewers to witness. The new season will release on October 1, 2025.

Several actors are returning to the series for season 14, including Taylor Kinney, Dermot Mulroney, Miranda Rae Mayo, David Eisenberg, Jocelyn Hudon, Hanako Greensmith, Joe Minoso, and Christian Stolte. Brandon Larracuente will be a fresh face that fans will see as a regular character in the upcoming season.

Season 13 ended with several prominent developments, such as Kidd's pregnancy, Herrman becoming a regular firefighter for Mouch to take on as the lieutenant, and more. It is anticipated to see what challenges and adventures await all the characters in the new season.

Stay tuned for more updates on Chicago Fire season 14.

