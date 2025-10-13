'Beyond special' - Alexandra Masangkay describes the relationship between Daryl Dixon & Carol Peletier (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has seen the protagonist of the series travel from The United States to France to The United Kingdom and finally Spain and meet several survivors in his quest. Perhaps none have been as bad*** as Paz, who teams up with Daryl Dixon in Season 3 Episode 6, as they take on the dead and the living in post-apocalyptic Barcelona.So many seasons in, there still isn't a label on the relationship between Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier. Through the course of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, we've seen teases of a romance between them, and relationships with other characters from the universe (Isabelle for Daryl and Antonio for Carol).So, we asked Masangkay about the nature between the two stars, and this was her answer:&quot;What I saw on set was a special relationship between them. Of course, it’s friendship, but it’s beyond friendship.&quot;Masangkay feels that their relationship does not have a romantic element at its core, because of how deep it is:&quot;I don’t know. It’s a bonding that you have to make it grow for years with experience, with life. For now, I see nothing romantic or something like that. But because it goes beyond that. For me, it’s more than that. And I don’t think we are used to this kind of relationship.&quot;She went on to say that in today's world, nobody has the time to forge this deep connection:&quot;We don’t have time right now to build this kind of relationship in this kind of world. In The Walking Dead, with Daryl and Carol, we all grew up with them. And we know that the relationship between them is something beyond special.&quot;Masangkay was nervous stepping on set with Daryl DixonElsewhere in the interview, Masangkay admitted that while she wasn't all caught up with The Walking Dead when she bagged the role, she binge watched it and became a fan soon after. She was thrilled to be on set:&quot;It’s amazing. I love watching him work. He’s so specific with how he uses his weapons, knives or whatever he has.&quot;That said, she was also nervous about stepping on set with someone like Norman Reedus, a veteran actor. That said, she said his energy helped her become Paz:&quot;At the same time, I was completely nervous because this was my first time doing something like this. But when you get into character and you’re thinking you’re in a scene with Daryl Dixon, you just kind of like grab this energy and become Paz.&quot;Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier are certainly not the only two characters Masangkay admires from The Walking Dead:&quot;I love them. They were my favorite and not because I am in the show. But I loved Michonne too. Michonne was one of my favorites because I love the Katana. I love Rick too. But I think the other besides Daryl and Carol is Michonne.&quot;With just one episode to go, where do you think The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will go next? And how will this tie into the larger universe? Sound off in the comments below.